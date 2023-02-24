Open in App
Fairfax County, VA
DC News Now

Virginia State Police tries to identify driver killed after stolen Maserati from Maryland crashes, catches fire in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell,

7 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — State police troopers said the driver of a stolen Maserati died Friday after the car crashed on I-495.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the express lanes at Exit 49 for Interstate 66. The 2018 Maserati Quattroporte was speeding the wrong way in the northbound lanes when it hit the Jersey wall head-on. The car immediately caught fire.

2 dead after woman stabbed in home, accused attacker shot in Fairfax County

VSP said the driver’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for an exam, autopsy, and in order to identify who the person was.

Trooper said the Maserati was reported stolen in Prince George’s County, Md. They asked anyone who may have seen the Maserati heading the wrong way in the northbound lanes before the the crash or who has any information about the driver to call (703) 803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

