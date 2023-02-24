Open in App
MadameNoire

The Internet Fuels Speculation Ashanti And Nelly Are Back Together Again

By Natasha Decker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXGHp_0kymTTW700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMFUN_0kymTTW700

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Internet sleuths speculate that Ashanti and Nelly, one of the 2000s hottest celebrity couples, have rekindled their flame.

An Instagram user shared a photo Feb. 15 of the musicians seemingly rocking the same chain, implying the artists got matching bling or borrowed the iced-out Cuban link from their former flame.

Fans shared their mixed opinions about Ashanti and Nelly’s possible reconnection in the post’s comments. “I’m so here for this!!! ❤️❤️” and “Happy for them if its true! Now Nelly do the right thing and marry her!!!” supporters of the rumored couple wrote.

“Who besides me [has] been waiting for this reconciliation?? Ashanti was the one that got away!” another added.

Meanwhile, other online users weren’t happy to see the photos of the musicians in matching bling and pointed out why the couple broke up in the first place. Pop culture fans may recall that Ashanti and Nelly met in 2003 and dated for ten years before calling it quits.

“Girl he wasted your time before he will do it again…” one commenter advised Ashanti, adding, “they do look good together though, but no 😫.”

“I’m confused why y’all want them back together… He hasn’t wasted enough of her time?” another person emphasized.

Ashanti and Nelly’s History

Ashanti and Nelly haven’t publicly turned down the idea of getting back together — seemingly unbothered by how the internet feels. Online users went wild when the musicians danced up on each other during a performance of their hit song “Body On Me” at a concert last summer. The duo’s public reconciliation came after Ashanti shared in a 2019 interview that she hadn’t seen or spoken to Nelly since they broke up in 2013.

RELATED CONTENT: “The Internet Wants Ashanti Back With Nelly Real Bad”

When asked on the Grammys red carpet in November what it was like reuniting with Ashanti, the “Hot In Herre” rapper said, “It ain’t bad” — present tense.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti”

