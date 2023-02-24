Open in App
Anne Arundel County, MD
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Driver Dies, Man Airlifted After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Anne Arundel County: Police

By Annie DeVoe,

7 days ago

One person died and another was airlifted in a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Anne Arundel County Thursday, Feb. 23, authorities said.

A Kenworth dump truck was heading north on Solomons Island Road when a Dodge pick-up truck attempted to turn onto the roadway from Birdsville Road, county police said.

The driver of the dump truck was unable to avoid hitting the pick-up, which caused the pickup to spin into the southbound land of Solomons Island Road.

The pick-up then spun into a Hyundai Santa Fe that was headed south, and the dump truck lost control and ran off the road, flipping into a ditch, and causing a fire that engulfed the cab, according to police.

The driver of the dump truck, who has not yet been identified, was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say that the driver of the pick-up, a 29-year-old man, was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 34-year-old Lothian woman, was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

