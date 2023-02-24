Riley Keough Stuns in Plunging Gown at First Red Carpet Appearance Following Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Death

The actress joined her 'Daisy Jones & The Six' castmates at the series' premiere.

Riley Keough made her first red carpet appearance since her mother Lisa Marie Presley 's Jan. 12 death .

The actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new Amazon Prime miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Keough wore a plunging black gown and matching gloves that are part of Schiaparelli's 2023 couture collection. The stunning gown fit in with the rest of the cast's '70s-inspired looks, that served Studio 54 glam.

Keough was accompanied by husband Ben Smith-Petersen , who wore a simple black suit over a white shirt. While on the red carpet, the actress confirmed to ET that her husband makes a cameo in the series' second episode.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Daisy Jones & The Six" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 23, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"I don't want to, like, spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene," she said. "They were like, 'Do you want Ben to do this?' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's hilarious.'"

Related: Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Shares Sweet Throwback Photo With Her Mom One Week After Her Death

The actress' red carpet appearance comes after she opted to not attend the UK premiere of the series. In addition to grieving her mother, Keough was said to not be on good terms with grandmother Priscilla Presley amid an ongoing inheritance battle over Lisa Marie's trust .

A source close to the Presley family told ET the weeks after Lisa Marie's passing have been "very tense and heartbreaking" for the grandmother and granddaughter.

"Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," said the source.

They added, "She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out."

Daisy Jones & The Six hits Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023.

Next, check out: Everything We Know About 'Daisy Jones & The Six': Release Date, Cast, Trailers, Music