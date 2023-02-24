Open in App
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police seeking to identify suspect in road rage shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff,

7 days ago

Police seeking to identify suspect in road rage shooting 00:48

BALTIMORE — One year after a fatal road rage shooting , investigators have released more details and are still searching for the identity of the suspect featured in the video footage taken during the incident.

On March 19, 2022, Delonte Hicks, 29, from Washington, D.C., was fatally shot while driving a tow truck in Prince George's County.

Police believe that Hicks was exchanging words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata, when he took out a gun and shot him on eastbound Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway in Prince George's County. This happened around 4:45 p.m.

Images of the suspect have been released by police.

Detectives are still working on the case, with the help of the Prince George's County Police Department. If you have any information about this incident, please call or text 410-365-5941. Your identity will remain confidential.

