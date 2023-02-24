Open in App
San Diego, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Off-duty SDPD officer arrested

By Christy Simeral,

7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested Thursday, the department said.

Around 5:30 p.m., police received a report of a domestic violence incident involving an off-duty officer in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, SDPD said in a news release Friday.

Officer James Walker was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges and was booked into San Diego County Jail, police said.

“Officer Walker has been suspended and his peace officer powers removed pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations,” the release stated. “Both investigations will be handled by SDPD.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.

