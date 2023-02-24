These SF milestones are younger than Feinstein's political career

Dianne Feinstein's political career has spanned long enough to be older than a number of other Bay Area institutions, milestones and traditions, some of which will surely surprise you. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

When Dianne Feinstein was sworn into the San Francisco Board of Supervisors for fer first term in elected office, Willie McCovey was the Giants' first baseman, Lisa and Michael were the most popular children's names for almost a decade running and "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" was the No. 1 movie in the U.S.

When the senior California senator announced last week she would retire at the end of her term in 2024, the Giants had not yet named a successor to the departed Brandon Belt , Olivia and Liam had reigned for three years as the top baby names and "Magic Mike's Last Dance" was the reigning box office champion.

Other than American moviegoing audiences' seemingly insatiable appetite for sequels, a lot has changed in Feinstein's half-century at the forefront of San Francisco's political consciousness . She was the first woman to hold each of her last three positions — San Francisco Board of Supervisors president, San Francisco mayor and California senator — and she is the longest-serving woman in the Senate's history.

With that kind of history, Feinstein is an institution in her own right. Her political career has spanned long enough to be older than a number of other Bay Area institutions, milestones and traditions, some of which will surely surprise you.

"There's a Riot Goin' On" and "Family Affair"

Sly and the Family Stone are as synonymous with the San Francisco sound they helped pioneer as any other artist, but their greatest commercial success came nearly two years into Feinstein's first term on the Board of Supervisors.

"Family Affair" was the group's last No. 1 single, and "There's a Riot Goin' On" — the album it headlined — was its only No. 1 record. Both were released in November 1971, 22 months after Feinstein was inaugurated to the board in 1970.

Sandwiched between the album and the single's release, Feinstein lost her first mayoral bid. She finished third behind Joseph Alioto, the incumbent, and Harold Dobbs.

San Francisco Pride Parade

San Francisco's first LGBTQ pride parade , named "Christopher Street West" in a nod to the New York City street in which the Stonewall Riots took place, occurred on the last Sunday of June in 1972. A pride demonstration took place two years prior, but the parade as we know it today began in earnest in '72.

Some 2,000 people marched and another 15,000 watched the parade's inaugural iteration, which unlike so many of its successors didn't have a theme. Since then, the parade has expanded and endured as a San Francisco institution .

Feinstein courted The City's LGBTQ community from the beginning of her political career, and she played a vital role in Congress passing the Respect for Marriage Act last year, but she had an up-and-down relationship with LGBTQ residents and voters in the intervening years.

BART

BART was more than a decade in the making before Feinstein embarked on her political career, but the transit system didn't actually begin serving riders until Sept. 11, 1972, nearly three years into Feinstein's first term on the Board of Supervisors. Transbay service began in 1974, linking The City, the Peninsula and the East Bay while fundamentally changing more than just transit in the region.

BART could look far closer at the end of Feinstein's political career to how it did at the beginning of it as ridership is yet to rebound from the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feinstein's current term will end on Jan. 3, 2025, the same month in which the agency has said it will run out of one-time federal emergency funding. If BART can't secure funding, it could stop service on two of its lines .

Transamerica Pyramid

With all due respect to Salesforce Tower , the skyscraper that most people would surely associate with San Francisco didn't open its doors until November 1972. Feinstein wouldn't be re-elected to the Board of Supervisors for another year.

The pyramid faced criticism in its own backyard and beyond before it even opened, with nearby residents protesting its construction and architectural writers across the country panning its design. To detractors' disbelief, the Transamerica Pyramid celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

Former Mayor Alioto championed the building's construction, considering its completion a year after he beat Feinstein in the mayoral race to be a significant victory. Feinstein ran for mayor once more in 1975, finishing third in an election that George Moscone won.

Apple II releases to the public

Feinstein's career is older than any number of technological innovations that fundamentally changed The City and state she represented as a politician, but the June 1977 release of the Apple II feels like an important milestone.

The computer's release put a company 50 miles down the road from San Francisco on the map, brought personal computing into the mainstream and, arguably, is the point from which other subsequent developments — consumer internet, smartphones and social media, to name just three — have sprung.

Although Apple wasn't headquartered in The City, the company's rise and that of Silicon Valley reshaped San Francisco and the Bay Area. Housing construction hasn't kept pace with the population's growth — the latter of which Apple and the region's tech giants supercharged — leading to the housing crisis responsible for so much of what ails San Francisco .

"Mork and Mindy"

Robin Williams, who moved to nearby Marin County with his family when he was 16, began performing standup comedy in and around San Francisco in the year after Feinstein's defeat to Moscone. When ABC's "Mork & Mindy" premiered on Sept. 14, 1978, Williams' path to superstardom really began, with its first season ending as the No. 3 show on TV.

He performed in a trio of classic HBO comedy specials beginning that year, eventually starring as the titular "Popeye" in 1980 and earning an Academy Award nomination for his performance in 1987's "Good Morning, Vietnam." He won an Oscar a decade later for "Good Will Hunting," maintaining a love for San Francisco until his death in 2014.

A little more than two months after "Mork & Mindy" premiered, former Supervisor Dan White shot and killed Mayor Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk . The Board of Supervisors elected Feinstein as The City's first woman mayor, a position she would hold for nearly a decade as she rose to national prominence. Feinstein's mayoral term began with San Francisco reeling from the violence of the assassinations, as well as hundreds of deaths in the Jonestown massacre .

49ers' first Super Bowl win

Among the many ways in which San Francisco has changed during Feinstein's decades in politics is as a sporting city. Prior to her election, The City's sporting success was largely limited to the University of San Francisco.

But a city of also-rans became one of champions when the San Francisco 49ers won their first Super Bowl on Jan. 24, 1982, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-21. Since then, professional sports teams calling San Francisco home — we're not counting the 1974-75 Golden State Warriors, who played multiple NBA Finals games at the Cow Palace in Daly City — have won eight championships.

The 49ers' win started it all, however, and launched the franchise into the national spotlight. Feinstein won her first mayoral election in 1979, the same year in which the Niners drafted a quarterback from Notre Dame named Joe Montana . She rose in parallel with the three local pro sports dynasties, winning reelection as California's senator during three years in which Bay Area teams won championships: 1994 (49ers), 2012 (Giants' second of three World Series) and 2018 (Warriors' fourth of five NBA titles, although they called Oakland home at the time).