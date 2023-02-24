Your week in metro Detroit: Reflections on Restaurant of the Year week

Dear Free Press subscriber,

If you’ve been following along on freep.com, or if you’ve cracked open your Sunday paper, you know that today, we wrap the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year week. And what a week it’s been!

Between Monday and Friday, we unveiled the Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers 10 Best New Restaurants and More, introducing an eclectic list of winners that reflect a new approach.

In the time since the Free Press debuted its inaugural list nearly 10 years ago, metro Detroit’s dining scene has become bustling with concepts. Today, swanky cocktail bars, alluring speakeasies and innovative pop-ups abound — and they’re all deserving of recognition. The 2023 list does just that.

This week, we added new categories like the Best New Pop-Up , Best New Cocktail Bars and Emerging Chef .

We also named Tallulah Wine Bar and Bistro in Birmingham the 2023 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Restaurant of the Year Classic , our first reader-nominated category, and Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit’s Chadsey Condon neighborhood the Restaurant of the Year .

What Tallulah and Ladder 4 represent are the notion that serious food and excellent service can exist beyond traditional restaurant settings.

There’s so much that I’d love to say in my stories on each of the winners. I’ve visited their establishments at least three times — all covered by the Free Press — and often, a lot more times than that. But we’re in the business of printing papers — not novels or logs of everything I’ve ever consumed at these winning spots, so there’s a lot that gets left on the cutting room floor.

I want to share a few of those details with you.

At Employee Meal (EM) in Birmingham, for example, there’s a dish that might get overlooked. The Curled Corn is like a vegetarian version of a plate of ribs. Corn on the cob is chopped into strips, deep-fried until they bend like ribs and dressed in the best parts of elote — cotija, chili, crema and herbs. The corn ribs trend has taken over TikTok and has even made its way to Trader Joe's. EM is the first restaurant I’ve come across in the Detroit area to offer it on the menu.

At Dragonfly , a new art installation called “Blue Love” brings work from a team of Black artists onto the walls of the cocktail bar. The art you’ll see from Sheefy McFly, Phillip Simpson, Tony Rave, Tony Whlgn and the project’s curator, India Solomon, is available for purchase.

At Petty Cash , 20% gratuity is included in your bill to help offer servers a fair wage.

“I won’t speak on behalf Petty Cash, but speaking on behalf of myself,” Executive Chef Dominic McCord told me, “in no industry should a person come to work and not know if they're going to make money that day.” He also discussed the origin of the tipping model in the restaurant industry, which dates back to a time when employers did not want to compensate Black servers. As a Black-owned restaurant, he said, “Why wouldn’t we want to change that?”

And if you’re at all surprised to see a Westland-based restaurant at No. 2 on this year’s list, KungFu Bros Dumplings owner Ziye Wang said he brought the restaurant to Westland primarily because it was the first city he lived in when he relocated to Michigan from China. It was a place that supported him has been immensely supportive of the new restaurant.

Thank you so much for subscribing to the Detroit Free Press. Please read up on all of this year’s winners on freep.com/ROY . We also launched a new newsletter called Eat Drink Freep , which offers you an insider’s guide to metro Detroit’s dining scene. Sign up for the newsletter today!

Sincerely,

Lyndsay Green

lcgreen@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Your week in metro Detroit: Reflections on Restaurant of the Year week