Norfolk Southern giving East Palestine Schools $300,000, firefighters getting over $800,000

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Norfolk Southern announced Friday that they are donating over $1 million combined to the East Palestine school district and fire department.
According to the press release, a $300,000 donation will be given to the East Palestine City School District, while $825,000 will be given to the Village of East Palestine Fire Department.
Norfolk Southern said that the donation for the school will be used for the district's academics, athletics, extra-curricular activities and its long-term contingency planning regarding the impacts of the derailment.
Schools have recently forfeited games , despite the district being cleared to host athletic and extra-curricular activities.
The donation to the fire department will be used as reimbursement for fire equipment used in the derailment response. The company has already provided a $220,000 reimbursement to fund new equipment for the first responders.
The press release states that these donations bring Norfolk's Southern's financial commitment to East Palestine to $8 million, with more to come.
