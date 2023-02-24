Woman Turns IKEA Organizer Into Dreamy Floating Bedside Table

IKEA has been trending a lot lately, and for good reason. It's durable, versatile, and budget-friendly. You can either create a DIY coffee table by using two random IKEA pieces or upgrade old IKEA furniture to something more modern; your options are endless.

TikToker @nannabodeval also discovered an IKEA hack that everyone should know about. That's why she shares it with us. Let's check it out!

So cool!

For this DIY floating bedside table, you'd need the IKEA MOPPE Mini Chest, as well as the IKEA RÖDEBY bamboo armest tray . You'd also need some wood glue or industrial glue, a handsaw, sandpaper, a primer, paint of your choice, and hardware.

We know, it sounds like a weird combo, but you've just got to trust the process.

As demonstrated in the video, this DIYer glued the drawers together and then used them as a template to measure the width of the bamboo tray. She then cut the bamboo tray into the right dimensions with the handsaw and glued it to the back of the drawer to give the illusion of it being one drawer. She did the same process with the middle drawers and left the third row out completely to use it as a shelf compartment.

Next, she primed the entire piece, painted it in the color of her choice, which looks like an olive green, and adhered brass hardware to the drawers. Lastly, her partner mounted it to the wall to create the floating effect.

And voilà, she got herself a fancy-looking DIY nightstand.

We are obsessed how it turned out, and so is the TikTok community.

