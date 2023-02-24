Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
The Hockey News

THN American Pipeline: Massive Weekends and Blues Prospects

By The Hockey News,

7 days ago

Sydney Wolf and Mike Stephens discuss some impressive performances last weekend in the NCAA, college commitments, St. Louis Blues prospects and more.

Jimmy Snuggerud was drafted 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL draft, and he currently plays for the NCAA's University of Minnesota.

This week on The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf from The Rink Live:

- University of Minnesota's Logan Cooley had a massive weekend playing in his home state of Pennsylvania, with a five-point game one night and an assist the next. Mercyhurst's Eric Esposito and Merrimack also had huge weekends.

Logan Cooley Had a Big Weekend in Pennsylvania (; 2:22)

- Mason Lohrei of Ohio State is the player to watch. The Boston Bruins' 2020 second-round pick is a 22-year-old 6-foot-4 defenseman with 24 points in 32 games.

- There are more commitments from USHL players, including Tri-City left winger August Falloon committing to Arizona State, goalie Marcus Brannman of Dubuque committing to Michigan and power forward Blake Steenerson heading from Maple Grove to Vermont.

- Macklin Celebrini is tearing up the USHL with a league-leading 62 points in 37 games.

- The St. Louis Blues have three prospects in the NCAA, including 2022 23rd overall pick Jimmy Snuggerud. Will he return for his sophomore season?

St. Louis Blues Prospects in the NCAA (; 6:28)

Much more was discussed, so check out the full episode on your preferred platform.

THN American Pipeline: Massive Weekends and Blues Prospects (; 30:21)

Note: The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast and each of THN.com's podcasts have moved to new dedicated feeds! See below where you can subscribe to THN American Pipeline :

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Podbean

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon

For more shows and episodes on the NHL, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.

