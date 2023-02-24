Sydney Wolf and Mike Stephens discuss some impressive performances last weekend in the NCAA, college commitments, St. Louis Blues prospects and more.

Jimmy Snuggerud was drafted 23rd overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2022 NHL draft, and he currently plays for the NCAA's University of Minnesota. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News American Pipeline Podcast with Mike Stephens and Sydney Wolf from The Rink Live:

- University of Minnesota's Logan Cooley had a massive weekend playing in his home state of Pennsylvania, with a five-point game one night and an assist the next. Mercyhurst's Eric Esposito and Merrimack also had huge weekends.

Logan Cooley Had a Big Weekend in Pennsylvania (; 2:22)

- Mason Lohrei of Ohio State is the player to watch. The Boston Bruins' 2020 second-round pick is a 22-year-old 6-foot-4 defenseman with 24 points in 32 games.

- There are more commitments from USHL players, including Tri-City left winger August Falloon committing to Arizona State, goalie Marcus Brannman of Dubuque committing to Michigan and power forward Blake Steenerson heading from Maple Grove to Vermont.

- Macklin Celebrini is tearing up the USHL with a league-leading 62 points in 37 games.

- The St. Louis Blues have three prospects in the NCAA, including 2022 23rd overall pick Jimmy Snuggerud. Will he return for his sophomore season?

St. Louis Blues Prospects in the NCAA (; 6:28)

Much more was discussed, so check out the full episode on your preferred platform.

THN American Pipeline: Massive Weekends and Blues Prospects (; 30:21)

