Chainsaw Man Figure Features Bloody Makima

Chainsaw Man was one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022 , introducing scores of viewers to the world of Denji the Chainsaw Devil and his devil-hunting allies that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. While Studio MAPPA has yet to officially announce a season two, many fans rightfully believe that it is only a matter of time until we see Denji's story continue on the small screen. Now, new merchandise brings back Makima with a devilishly bloody figure that hints at her true menace.

Makima is one of the most mysterious characters in Chainsaw Man , arriving to offer Denji a position in her government-approved organization that attempts to rid the world of the devils that are plaguing humanity. The first season of the anime adaptation certainly hinted that there was something bubbling beneath the surface when it came to Makima's true intentions and powers, as she had survived being shot in the head and had also gone to extreme lengths when it came to getting some "made men" to do what she wanted. When the second season does arrive, expect to learn far more about Makima and what she has planned for Denji and company when it comes to their mission of taking down the Gun Devil.

Chainsaw Makima

Studio MAPPA is teaming up with Shibuya Scramble in creating this new 1/7 Scale Figure for MAPPA, retailing for around $200 USD, and featuring a bloody Makima who has made her presence known in the Chainsaw Man series despite the fact that she doesn't have chainsaw bursting from her limbs:

(Photo: MAPPA & Shibuya Scramble)

As fans know that have been following Chainsaw Man's manga , the second part of the series from Tatsuki Fujimoto has seen a drastic change to Makima following the conclusion of part one. With the latest chapters following the new protagonist Asa Mitaka, aka the new War Devil, Denji's role has changed astronomically but at his heart, remains a bone-headed goofball despite the seriousness of his current situation.

Will you be aiming to pick up this Makima figure when it arrives in 2024? Do you think MAPPA will confirm that season two of Chainsaw Man is on the way this year?

Via Comic Natalie