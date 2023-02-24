Readers' Choice: Small World Learning Center builds big community

Many of Small World Learning Center’s former students have grown up—and some of them work at the daycare center.

Suzette Matthews, the preschool’s owner, and Karlene Ryan, the program director, estimated that between 12-15 former students work at Small World or have children who attend the center.

“It says a lot that as a child you could come here and then send your kids here. It’s super cool,” said Ryan.

“It makes us really feel like we’re providing a family environment,” Matthews added. “We made an impact on them, and now they’re back to make an impact with us.”

Small World Learning Center, 1620 N.W. Division St., was voted Best Preschool or Daycare in the 2023 Gresham Outlook and Sandy Post Readers Choice Awards.

“It’s really exciting. We had past parents who voted for us as well,” Matthews said.

Both Matthews and Ryan credited the staff with the daycare’s success.

“Our teachers really enjoy being with kids,” Ryan said. “Kids come and know that they’re loved here.”

They often attend children’s birthday parties and sports games.

“All of the families say bringing their kids to us is like taking them to a grandparent’s house. It’s their home away from home,” Ryan said.

Small World serves children up to 12 years old, and the majority of the daycare’s older children have attended since they were infants.

“We love watching their journey,” Matthews said.

Along with cultivating a close-knit atmosphere among students and staff, Small World also enjoys participating in local community events like the Gresham Teddy Bear Parade.

After 22 years in the community, this is the fifteenth time Small World has been honored in the Readers Choice Awards.

“It’s an honor. We really appreciate it,” Matthews said. “For each and every family, we want to make the kids feel loved every day.”