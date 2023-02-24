Open in App
Pooler, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Costco worker saves GA college student choking on hot dog at store’s food court

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

7 days ago
For Audrey Jacobs, it was her first time inside a Costco Wholesale.

Last Thursday, the 19-year-old Georgia Southern University went with a friend to the store in Pooler, Georgia, and her visit turned out to be anything but ordinary.

“I had never been before, and it was on my bucket list. I don’t know why; it was just something I always just kind of wanted to do because I thought it was cool,” Jacobs told WSAV-TV. “I was so impressed, you know, I hadn’t seen a store that big.”

Among the things Costco is known for, is their inexpensive hot dog combo at their little food court inside their stores.

“The whole time all I could talk about was getting one of those hotdogs,” Jacobs told the TV station.

So, she and her friend got a hot dog and a drink and sat down to eat before leaving.

“Literally, my first bite, my friend had warned me that it was hot, and I did not listen. I took a bite, and I couldn’t breathe and at first, I was like, ‘I’m not choking,’ and then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t breathe,’” Jacobs said. “That’s when I kind of started freaking out from there, and I was trying to get her attention.”

Jacobs’ friend tried to help the choking college student but couldn’t dislodge the hot dog.

“So, I was running to the other tables because I’ve also seen that if you throw yourself over a chair, it can un-lodge it,” Jacobs said. “But they don’t have chairs there, it’s only the picnic table things.”

She told WSAV-TV that’s when she really started to panic.

“I started to get a little dizzy and stuff,” Jacobs said. “I literally had that moment that went through my head like, ‘This is it. This is how I’m ending.’”

That’s when a Costco employee named Taylor stepped in to help out.

“That’s when Taylor came, right before I was about to hit the floor, and gave me the Heimlich. I was really thankful because it was like nobody else knew what to do and nobody was moving. I think that was what scared me the most too,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said it took a couple of tries, but the piece of hot dog finally dislodge from her throat.

“What really impressed me, too, was he asked if I was OK, and then he just went straight back to work,” Jacobs said. “I am thankful for sure, you know, especially that he reacted so quick. And like I said, I’m very impressed that he didn’t stand around and wait for recognition either. He literally saved my life and then started working again.”

Information from this story reported by WSAV-TV.

