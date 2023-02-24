It’s Responsible Pet Owners month—here are the best dog products to take care of your pup

These 12 pet care essentials will help your pup stay happy and healthy. Reviewed / Ethique / Zesty Paws

February is Responsible Pet Owner’s Month, a time to remind yourself just how much your furry best friend loves you—and depends on you for care. After all, you're their whole world! Being a responsible dog owner means prioritizing the safety, wellness and happiness of your pooch, and luckily, there are plenty of products out there to help you show Fido how much he means to you. From dental treats to cozy jackets, here are 12 items to shop for Responsible Pet Owner’s Month.

1. Flea and tick medicine

It's important to protect your pup from deer ticks that may carry Lyme disease. Reviewed / PetAction Plus

Fleas, ticks, and other tiny parasites are not only an itchy annoyance for your dog, but they can also carry diseases. With spring just around the corner, make sure you're keeping them protected with a flea and tick treatment like PetAction Plus .

$30 at CVS

2. A car harness

This crash-tested dog harness is designed to keep your dog safe during car travel. Reviewed / Kurgo

If you're bringing your pooch along for a ride, you'll want a device to keep them safe and secure while cruising. This Kurgo car harness includes a carabiner and 10-inch dog seat belt loop that clips onto the harness and attaches to your car's seatbelt for a restraint that won't choke or hurt them.

$40 at Petco

3. A GPS tracker

Create a GPS “virtual fence” with Tractive to see your dog's location in real-time. Reviewed / Tractive

The Tractive GPS-tracking device allows you to monitor your dog’s location and activity using a connected app. You can even create invisible fences to keep your dog on your property and get notified if they leave them. The battery-operated device also monitors active time, rest and calories burned, so you can make sure your pup is getting the exercise it needs.

$49 on Amazon

4. A warm jacket

This insulated dog jacket is perfect for rainy, brisk walks. Reviewed / Non-stop Dogwear

Dogs can benefit from a coat when going outside in the winter to help retain body heat and prevent skin irritation. The Glacier Jacket 2.0 is a warm, lightweight pick, featuring reflective details to provide high visibility in the dark and a windproof and water-repellent shell that wicks moisture away.

$115 at Non-stop Dogwear

5. A pair of boots

Dog paws are delicate, but boots can protect foot pads from salt, icy and cold surfaces. Reviewed / Ultra Paws

In between de-icing products, cold snow, thorns and sharp rocks, there are plenty of environmental hazards that can irritate dog paws year round. Boots can help keep their sensitive paws from getting cuts, burns or frostbite. These Ultra Paws dog boots are made of water-resistant nylon with a high-grip coating to protect their paws in all types of conditions.

$38 at Chewy

6. The Farmer's Dog pet food

The Farmer's Dog offers fresh meal plans for your pup. The Farmer's Dog / Reviewed

You may have seen The Farmer's Dog Super Bowl commercial that melted our collective hearts, so if you're curious about testing out the vet-developed meal plans, now's a great time. The Farmer's Dog is made from USDA human-grade fresh ingredients and packaged into pre-portioned packs, and you can choose how many deliveries you'd like based on your pup's eating habits.

Shop The Farmer's Dog

7. Dental chews

Pedigree dog chews can help clean teeth and freshen breath with regular use. Reviewed / Pedigree

Just like humans, dogs need dental care to prevent gum disease and tooth decay over time. Dental chews like Purina DentaLife dog treats can help reduce tartar buildup, as its patented X-shape form helps clean teeth down to the gumline and scrape away plaque, according to Pedigree.

$14 on Amazon

8. An electric nail file

Dog nails grow constantly just like ours, so make sure to trim them regularly. Reviewed / Casfuy

Cutting your dog's nails is not the most fun task, but it's necessary to protect their paws. Uncut nails can be painful and lead to infection and even joint pain. Nail grinders like the Casfuy Dog Nail Grinder are great for gently filing down the nail rather than cutting—just make sure to go slow and have lots of treats on hand!

$20 on Amazon

9. A portable water bottle

This water bottle features a built-in bowl for ease of use. Reviewed / MalsiPree

Hydration is equally as important for your pup as it is for us. Since dogs regulate temperature through panting, it's essential to keep them well-hydrated, especially on long walks, hikes and hot summer days. Portable water bottles like the MalsiPree dog water bottle will help you replenish your pup's fluids on the go, plus the leak-proof design will ensure no drop of water is wasted.

$19 on Amazon

10. A dog brush

The Hertzko grooming brush is a versatile and effective grooming tool for pets. Reviewed / Hertzko

To keep your dog well-groomed and tangle-free, start with a good dog brush. The Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker brush achieves a smooth, healthy coat with its fine, angled bristles, and cleanup is easy as you can retract the bristles and wipe away any collected fur with the push of a button.

$16 on Amazon

11. A shampoo bar

Skip the harsh chemicals and lather up your pooch with this shampoo bar. Reviewed / Ethique

We love Ethique's all-natural shampoo bars , and they happen to make the same lathering, nourishing bars for pets. Made with oatmeal and coconut oil, the Bow Wow bar will leave your dog's fur clean, soft and shiny, while being gentle on the skin.

$13 at Ethique

12. Joint supplements

These chews are formulated to help support healthy cartilage, connective tissue and joint function. Reviewed / Zesty Paws

Promote joint health in your pup with a high-quality dog joint supplement, like these from Zesty Paws , which are formulated with The best food for joints in dogs are those that have glucosamine and vitamins to aid in joint lubrication and soothe occasional stiffness.

$29 at Chewy

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: It’s Responsible Pet Owners month—here are the best dog products to take care of your pup