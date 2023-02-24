Get access to an early beta window when you preorder 'Diablo 4'

Diablo 4 is available for preorder now. Diablo IV / Activision Blizzard

Return to Sanctuary and face off against Lilwith the newest installment in the Diablo franchise, Diablo 4 . The highly anticipated game comes out this summer, on June 6, 2023 , but preorders have already launched—and you can get access to the open beta a week early if you preorder.

Preorder Diablo 4 for PlayStation

Those that preorder the game for Xbox X / S , Xbox One , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 and PC can get access to an early beta window from March 17 to March 19 .

How can you preorder Diablo 4 ?

If you're here for the early beta, you can preorder Diablo 4 for Xbox at Xbox , Amazon or Walmart , PlayStation at PlayStation , Amazon or Walmart , or PC with Battle.net . Even preorders of a physical copy of the game should offer access to the early beta. Blizzard has a landing page for the game, which can also direct you to the mode of play of your choosing.

The standard version of the game will cost you $69.99, with increasing price tiers depending on if you order the Ultimate Edition ($99.99) or the Deluxe Digital Edition ($89.99).

To access the beta, you'll need a Battle.net account and internet connection (plus a lot of spare time between March 17 and 19 to check it out). The regular beta window will open between March 24 and 26. During the beta, players will be able to explore the prologue and first act of Diablo 4 . For more details, you can check out the Diablo website .

Preorder Diablo 4 for Xbox

