Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
Louisville Public Media

Progressive Newgrass Romp with Hot Brown Smackdown's New Single

By Laura Shine,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTbsK_0kymFoSi00
Hot Brown Smackdown's new single Put On The Dog (Arthur Geissler)

Six piece Louisville band Hot Brown Smackdown just released an original instrumental called "Put On The Dog" today. The song is a 6 minute Newgrass progressive romp with "just enough 15/8" to be an HBS song, according to band member Arthur Geissler . What's that, you may ask? I had no clue so I asked him! He said:

"15/8 just describes the time signature of the music. The 15/8 part begins at ~3:02. During this bridge there is a measure of 7 eighth notes, then a measure of 8 eighth notes - so one of 7/8 and one of 8/8. This meter pattern repeats throughout the rest of the bridge, and because it's a mouthful to say "a repeating sequence of one measure of 7 and then one measure of 8," it's more appropriate to combine those measures and summarize it as 15/8. It's a repeating sequence of 15 eighth notes. It SOUNDS more complicated than it actually is, haha.

Using odd meters can produce a really cool feel depending on what you're going for. Our last single "Empire" was entirely in 7/8. Pink Floyd's "Money" is another example of that 7/8 feel."

Oh, I said. Regardless of the meter, the song kicks in the best way. Now streaming on most platforms!


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Nat turns dreams into reality in her newest single "DREAM FUEL"
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Fiddler Michael Cleveland has a star-studded new album, Lovin' of The Game
Louisville, KY1 day ago
The Histrionics shared "Immolate" from their upcoming full length album
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meet 2023 Dysart Award honoree Robyn Mineko Williams
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Emily Albrink previews "Force of Nature"
Louisville, KY3 days ago
A sunflower is synthesized in a new concerto by TJ Cole
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Shine's CatchUp with Tennis (the band, not the game!)
Louisville, KY4 days ago
New Album Dropping Soon from Rosario
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Win tix to see CAAMP at the Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Win tickets for Journeys of Faith 2
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Get to know LPM breaking news reporter Sylvia Goodman
Louisville, KY1 day ago
The Bard’s Town owner Doug Schutte has died
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Gender-affirming care for minors would be banned under bill passed by Ky. House
Louisville, KY20 hours ago
Coyote sightings more common amid winter breeding season
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather, tornado watches in effect
Louisville, KY1 hour ago
Heavy rain and damaging winds are headed to Louisville
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville announces millions in funding for officer wellness center, police HQ
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Muslim advocates, family raise alarm after classmate removed teen’s hijab at a Ky. school
Vine Grove, KY1 day ago
Inaugural Louisville Metro Youth Council in planning phase for this year’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville police investigating the death of a person found near Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville Metro Council accepting applications for vacant District 8 seat
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Court upholds firing of Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Metro Council reluctant to file ethics complaint against Piagentini
Louisville, KY2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy