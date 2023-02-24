Girls Basketball Playoff Preview: Dayton vs. Secaucus

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- The Dayton High School girls basketball team will be vying for a spot in the sectional championship game when the Bulldogs take on top-seeded Secaucus on the road Saturday on the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 2 state tournament at noon.

Fourth-seeded Dayton (19-7) has won five of its last six games, with the one loss against Group 4 East Brunswick in a tuneup just prior to the start of the state tournament.

How they got here: Dayton defeated Bernards in the first round and Verona in the quarterfinals, 43-35, Thursday night.

Key players: Dayton has show remarkable balance in its lineup this season, with four players scoring between 200 and 300 points this season.

Sami Casey, sr. center: 10.8 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game

Amiel Dillard, soph. fwd: 10.3 ppg., 8.4 rpg.

Angela Gatto, soph. guard: 10.7 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 4.0 steals per game

Molly Martys, jr. guard: 8.0 ppg., 31 3-pointers

Caitlyn Del Duca, jr. guard: 6.3 ppg., 2.3 assists per game

Did you know?: Four different players have made at least 20 3-pointers for Dayton this season.

About Secaucus: The Patriots are 26-3, and one of their losses was to Bayonne in the Hudson County Tournament final. Their leading scorer, junior guard Alyssa Craigwell, averages 20 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. They are coached by John Sterling -- not that John Sterling, though.

The road ahead: The winner of this semifinal game will play the winner of the Hanover Park-Madison game in the sectional final on Monday.



