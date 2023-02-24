Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

Animal Shelter allowed to proceed with facility improvements

By Dusty Ellis,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47r78r_0kymEj5I00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — During the City Council meeting on February 21, 2023, Morgan Chegwidden, Assistant Director of Neighborhoods and Family Services, presented a series of improvements needing to be made at the Animal Shelter.

They estimate the improvements to the animal shelter discussed in the City Council meeting to cost $1,642,000. The staff has recommended the project be funded in its entirety instead of in phases in order to keep the shelter open while the improvements are being made. Improvements to the Animal Shelter have not been done since 1999.

The Animal Shelter is looking to overhaul the current HVAC system, including venting, air handling units and compressors, install a new ventilation system to exhaust air outside, redesign the lighting system, replace ceiling tiles throughout the facility and improve door security through corridors.

According to Chegwidden the ceiling tiles are “holding ordor” adding to the smell often reported by visitors of the facility who also have reported standing water in some of the kennels, noise, drainage and plumbing issues.

“My building is in use every day, every minute of the day, ” said Chegeidden, “so we are a building the deteriorates more frequently than an office-style building.”

They also discussed a complete rehabilitation of the kennels, which currently only comprise over 3,000 square feet of the facility with only 120 kennels. These improvements would include installing a dropped ceiling, assembling new plastic kennels and doors, and raising the floors of the kennels with trench drains.

“That space is really tough for the customer experience as well as the staff and the animals in care,” said Chegwidden.

With the improvements to the kennels, Chedwiggen said it would decrease noise and odor, and decreases the risk of the spread of disease.

When asked by Mayor Brenda Gunter where the animals would go during the four to six-month reconstruction of the kennels, Chegwidden referred to when the community helped evacuate animals in September 2022 for a pest control treatment.

“We are gonna lean on the community heavily, we will also stand up a secondary location for housing.”

Additional projects include reconfiguring the cat room to expand the lobby to appropriate proportions and refurbishing the exam and canine intake rooms.

“I’ve been out there folks,” said Tommy Hiebert,” This is long, long overdue.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Update: Three dogs die from poisoning, one still alive
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Paintbrush Alley Market Days kicks off first 2023 event
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Here is the music lineup for the 7th annual Brews, Ewes & BBQ
San Angelo, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What to do in San Angelo: A look into March
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
SAISD makes an official decision to close two elementary campuses
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Flames engulf house as wind gusts whip San Angelo
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
KLST news temporarily cut off after wind knocks down five utility poles
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
Hall of Fame Cowgirl celebrates 92nd birthday
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Mysterious Helicopter Circles Over San Angelo
San Angelo, TX6 days ago
Minors ejected from vehicle rollover on Houston Harte
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Severe storms in the forecast for Thursday
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX11 days ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday March 2nd
San Angelo, TX14 hours ago
Cold Front Will Bring Thunderstorms & Damaging Winds Sunday Night
San Angelo, TX5 days ago
Highlights: Irion County advances to the Regional Semifinals after defeating Buena Vista 64-38
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
A place to call their own for Christoval baseball, and softball
Christoval, TX18 hours ago
Rams look to keep playing their brand of basketball headed into LSC Tournament
San Angelo, TX18 hours ago
Driver, passenger declared dead after San Angelo crash
San Angelo, TX27 days ago
Chiefs soccer breaks season win record; Gatlin surpasses school single-season scoring record
San Angelo, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy