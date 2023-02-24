Open in App
Oakland Charter Township, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Thai woman accused in deadly hit-and-run extradited back to U.S.

By Matt Jaworowski,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuGkv_0kymC8UW00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the east side of the state has returned to the U.S. after fleeing to Thailand.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that 57-year-old Tubtim “Sue” Howson is in police custody and will have a detention hearing on Tuesday that would pave the way for her to be extradited to Michigan where she’s expected to face both state and federal charges.

“We appreciate the assistance of the authorities in Thailand and are working closely with our partners at the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to return this defendant to Michigan so that she can be held accountable for her actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement .

Howson is believed to be the driver who struck and killed 22-year-old Benjamin Kable early in the morning on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township. Kable was a student at Michigan State University who was visiting family over the holiday break.

Howson is a dual citizen of both the United States and Thailand. Investigators say Howson flew on a one-way ticket to Bangkok on Jan. 3, two days after the crash. Following a series of tips, investigators started to trace Howson on Jan. 12 and confirmed she was in Thailand on Jan. 14.

At a news conference earlier this month , Thai authorities say Howson turned herself into them. The U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty that allows for her to be returned to the U.S.

Howson is expected to face a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution. If convicted, both charges carry up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Michigan morgue employee broke into dead people's homes: police
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Police find man dead after hours-long standoff in Port Huron following alleged assault
Port Huron, MI5 days ago
MSU shooting victim who was discharged from hospital says he 'almost didn't make it'
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police searching for suspects in shooting on grounds of Pershing High School in Detroit
Detroit, MI22 hours ago
Victim snaps picture of man caught recording her in Henry Ford College bathroom, Dearborn police asking for tips
Dearborn, MI20 hours ago
Suspected murder being investigated in mid-Michigan
Vassar, MI1 day ago
Macomb County man found guilty of grabbing on-again, off-again girlfriend by throat, striking her
Charter Township Of Clinton, MI2 days ago
Deputies release video of shooting at busy Oshtemo Twp. road
Oshtemo Township, MI1 day ago
Suspect sought after shooting outside Kalamazoo-area liquor store
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Detroit police bust 2 suspects linked to hundreds of car thefts
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Man bound over for Macomb County attack that killed WWJ anchor, hurt his girlfriend, their kids
Chesterfield Township, MI3 days ago
Witness shares horrific details as man charged with murder of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews and attack on his family appears in court
New Baltimore, MI4 days ago
2 Detroit police officers hurt during domestic violence call on city's west side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Suspect arrested in Sanilac County after allegedly carjacking 78-year-old man in Holly
Holly, MI4 days ago
65-year-old woman killed in double shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Woman injured in I-94 freeway shooting after leaving Detroit gas station because she was uncomfortable
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Portage, Texas Twp., Comstock Twp. switch ambulance services
Portage, MI1 day ago
Driver pulled over in Michigan while going 156 mph, police say
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Portage, two townships change EMS providers
Portage, MI21 hours ago
Detroit Coffee shop closes its doors after receiving 10-page threatening letter
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man
Detroit, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy