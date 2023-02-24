Ensure bountiful harvest with these fruit tree care tips

There are few tastier assets in a yard than a fruit tree. But with great fruit comes great responsibility.

During this time of year that entails dutifully pruning, planting, watering and spraying one’s fruit tree.

The first step, however, is to purchase healthy and resilient fruit trees. Start searching at nurseries, where staff can provide guidance. Highly recommended are disease-resistant varieties, which will protect against pests and diseases common to fruit trees.

“If you start from that point, you’ve got a much better chance of having a low-input orchard,” Steve Renquist, a retired Oregon State University Extension Service horticulturalist, said. “You don’t have to be constantly spraying for something.”

Trees on dwarf rootstock are the best choice for property owners with limited space. To maintain its health, leave at least five feet of space between the dwarf tree and another tree.

Renquist provided further tips on how to nurture fruit trees and secure a plentiful bounty:

Pruning

Unpruned trees produce less fruit and are at higher risk for pests and diseases. For detailed instructions, watch “Pruning Fruit Trees,” a 10-minute-long video by OSU Extension Master Gardeners. Other resources include the publication “Training and Pruning Your Home Orchard” and the article “How to Restore Old Fruit Trees,” which explains step-by-step how to prune overgrown trees.

Planting

Fruit trees can thrive in various types of soil so long as the soil drains well. Soil for standard-size fruit trees should be four to nine feet deep; fruit trees on dwarf stock requires soil that is three to five feet deep.

For shallow and compacted soil, consider building raised beds. For dwarf trees, at least two feet of raised bed should cover one or two feet of soil.

If planting trees in the ground, avoid adding large amounts of topsoil or compost to the hole. A small combination of compost and native soil will suffice. If the altered soil is considerably lighter than the native soil, the tree’s roots will not escape the hole.

For more information about planting a tree, visit the OSU Extension Service publication “Selecting, Planting and Caring for a New Tree.”

Fertilizing

After planting, allow the fruit tree to grow for multiple months before applying nitrogen to the soil’s surface. Otherwise, it could burn the young, vulnerable roots. When it’s time, apply to each tree a three-quarter cup of urea (46-0-0) or one and three-fourths cup of ammonium sulfate (21-0-0). It’s also recommended to add five to 10 pounds of aged manure or compost to each tree. Do not use fresh manure as it will burn the new tree’s roots.

Spread the fertilizer at the tree’s drip line, and water in the fertilizer.

Watering

Fruit trees, especially in the first four to five years, need consistent watering for quality growth, so make sure they are planted near a water source for successful irrigation in the summertime. Soak the trees heavily so the water penetrates the soil several feet.

Spraying

Low-impact sprays – many organic – are typically the most beneficial spray for fruit trees, but even some organic products pose risks. OSU Extension Service’s “Managing Diseases and Insect in Home Orchards” can be a reference for pest and disease control, containing a list of cultural practices and least toxic products for prevention and elimination. To learn more about these products, find a local Master Gardener Program by visiting http://bit.ly/3kThyRy.

Home gardeners should rotate sprays (best practice is three per season) to prevent pests and diseases from building resistance to the sprays. An alternative is applying low-input dormant oils in the dormant season – which is now – before the trees produce buds. The oils will suffocate many insects’ eggs and larvae and diminish future issues. For more tips, read the OSU Extension Service’s article “Get a Leg Up on Fruit Tree Problems With Dormant Oils.”