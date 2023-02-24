Wine industry luminary to speak at Linfield

McMINNVILLE — Linfield University will continue its wine lecture series this week with a talk by an industry luminary.

Amanda Wittstrom Higgins will speak March 1.

The Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemaker honoree “will discuss creating support and mentorship for women in the industry, bring attention to emerging wine regions and making wine accessible for all,” a release from the university said.

Wittstrom Higgins is founder of Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit “dedicated to mentoring, educating and retaining women in the wind industry,” the release said.

She was nominated for Social Visionary of the Year in 2019, Central Coast Wine Industry Person of the Year in 2020 and was included on the San Luis Obispo Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 list.

At Linfield, she is expected to talk about the state of the industry for women, her own professional journey and “why she is dedicated to amplifying new voices and speaking to new audiences in the wine space,” the release said.

“Amanda is a tremendously exciting voice in the wine world. Not only does she know all facets of this industry, she’s actively moving it forward with her vision of a more inclusive wine culture,” Tim Matz, Domaine Serene chairman of the university’s Evenstad Center for Wine Education, said in the release. “I anticipate a great talk that will be inspiring for both our students and those in the wine community who join us.”

A complimentary wine reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to follow at 6 p.m. in Nicholson Library at Linfield.

For more information, visit linfield.edu/wine/wine-lecture-series.html, email wine@linfield.edu or call 503-883-2218.