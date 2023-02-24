Open in App
Mcminnville, OR
See more from this location?
The Newberg Graphic

Wine industry luminary to speak at Linfield

By By Gary Allen Pamplin Media Group,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wthed_0kymBSqm00

McMINNVILLE — Linfield University will continue its wine lecture series this week with a talk by an industry luminary.

Amanda Wittstrom Higgins will speak March 1.

The Wine Enthusiast magazine’s 40 Under 40 Tastemaker honoree “will discuss creating support and mentorship for women in the industry, bring attention to emerging wine regions and making wine accessible for all,” a release from the university said.

Wittstrom Higgins is founder of Dream Big Darling, a nonprofit “dedicated to mentoring, educating and retaining women in the wind industry,” the release said.

She was nominated for Social Visionary of the Year in 2019, Central Coast Wine Industry Person of the Year in 2020 and was included on the San Luis Obispo Tribune’s Top 20 Under 40 list.

At Linfield, she is expected to talk about the state of the industry for women, her own professional journey and “why she is dedicated to amplifying new voices and speaking to new audiences in the wine space,” the release said.

“Amanda is a tremendously exciting voice in the wine world. Not only does she know all facets of this industry, she’s actively moving it forward with her vision of a more inclusive wine culture,” Tim Matz, Domaine Serene chairman of the university’s Evenstad Center for Wine Education, said in the release. “I anticipate a great talk that will be inspiring for both our students and those in the wine community who join us.”

A complimentary wine reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with the lecture to follow at 6 p.m. in Nicholson Library at Linfield.

For more information, visit linfield.edu/wine/wine-lecture-series.html, email wine@linfield.edu or call 503-883-2218.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mcminnville, OR newsLocal Mcminnville, OR
March 1 public safety round-up
Newberg, OR2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Free assistance available for small business owners
Keizer, OR1 day ago
March 1 community briefs
Newberg, OR2 days ago
Rural farmers blast machinery taxes meant to fund Portland truck upgrades
Portland, OR12 hours ago
Political action committee hopes to change the culture on Newberg school board
Newberg, OR1 day ago
Chemeketa to offer a bachelor's degree
Salem, OR6 days ago
Portland area drivers, cyclists faced rougher conditions than ever in surprise storm
Portland, OR7 days ago
School district returns to First Student for bus service
Newberg, OR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy