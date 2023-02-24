Open in App
Casmalia, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

NWS issues Tornado Warning for Casmalia

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmbbR_0kymBJ9T00

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for the Casmalia area.

The warning is valid until 10:30 a.m.

People are advised to go to an interior room or closet on the lowest floor of a building and avoid windows.

If outdoors in a vehicle, go into a building to protect yourself from flying debris.

Some people in southern San Luis Obispo County may have received a Wireless Emergency Alert from the National Weather Service related to the Tornado Warning. County officials say it was intended only for Santa Barbara County residents in the affected area.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Highway 101 Traffic Halted in Santa Barbara After Tree Falls Across Lanes
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties included in Governor Newsom state of emergency proclamation due to recent winter storms
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tornado or straight line winds? Storm causes major damage at Oceano Airport
Oceano, CA2 days ago
Ventura residents prepare for heavy rainfall: 'These storms have been the real thing'
Ventura, CA2 days ago
Chance of snow in the forecast again for parts of county
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Large trees topple in the wind closing Highway 101 and taking out power lines in several areas
Santa Barbara, CA2 days ago
That time it snowed in Carpinteria
Carpinteria, CA1 day ago
Tar spill closes portion of Goleta overpass
Goleta, CA3 hours ago
Goodwill roof collapses early Saturday
Carpinteria, CA1 day ago
Private searches to resume again this weekend for Kyle Doan
San Miguel, CA1 hour ago
Wet weather replenishing groundwater in the Lompoc Valley
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA1 day ago
Work along Hwy 1 to cause delays near Vandenberg Space Force Base
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Citations handed out as drivers ignore road closure signs to see snow
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Whipping winds and rain cause damage in Oceano
Oceano, CA6 days ago
Rescue in Santa Barbara 02.28.2023
Santa Barbara, CA3 days ago
Experts explain how to identify trees at risk of damage during storms
Los Osos, CA3 days ago
Highway 1 in Santa Barbara County closed to repair storm damage. Here’s where
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
Rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties from the weekend storm are impressive
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Traffic gridlock continues as snow impacts Central Coast travel
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Drivers noticing more potholes. Here’s how to report them
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Evacuation Warning issued for parts of Oceano due to flood concerns
Oceano, CA6 days ago
4 stranded on car roof, drove through flooded road closure sign in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy