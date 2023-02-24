Open in App
Rosenberg, TX
See more from this location?
ABC13 Houston

Junk Hippy market at Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg tops weekend events

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MaWSY_0kymBHO100

This weekend, food fans can toast the one-year anniversary of one of the most eagerly anticipated restaurants in the Heights. Speaking of the Heights, a pop powerhouse hits White Oak Music Hall for a good-hearted charity concert.

Asia Society showcases Indian cinema, and a Broadway and film star puts on a greatest hits show with Houston Symphony. And a local brewery gives a lotta love to beards.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Asia Society Texas Center presents 15th Indian Film Festival of Houston

The Indian Film Festival of Houston and Asia Society Texas will celebrate the cinematic voices of India and the Diaspora with a fresh lineup of feature films, documentaries, and shorts. Films will screen with a food reception and a music performance included in the Thursday program. The must-see selection is All That Breathes, the recently Oscar-nominated documentary about two New Delhi brothers protecting a majestic bird of prey, on Friday night. A closing awards ceremony and dinner will take place on Saturday. 4 p.m. Friday (6 p.m. Saturday).

Houston Symphony presents The Best of Broadway with Jeremy Jordan

The Houston Symphony will take an exhilarating, decade-spanning journey through Broadway's greatest hits. Tony and Grammy nominee Jeremy Jordan (who, if you haven't guessed from the photo, did a movie with Anna Kendrick years ago) performs songs from his signature Broadway roles in Newsies and Waitress, and showcases selections from favorite musicals like West Side Story, Carousel, Oklahoma!, Rock of Ages, and Les Misérables. Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. (2:30 p.m. Sunday).

Junk Hippy vintage and handmade market

The Black Eyes Peas once asked, "Whatcha gonna do with all that junk?" How about check out the Junk Hippy Show, where it's all about the thrill of the bargain hunt. The vintage and handmade market is expected to be chock full of unique goods at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds in Rosenberg on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate. Kids 13 and under get in free, plus it's also free entry for all military, first responders and nurses with work ID. Vendors will be there from all over Texas. You'll also find local food trucks, including world famous homemade ding dongs and chicken salad sandwiches from The Bake Shoppe and Café. But perhaps what's even cooler is the story behind it. Kristen Grandi has always had a knack for finding the unique and turning what some might regard as trash into treasure.

She began to repurpose goods and sell them out of her garage, but after taking them to events, she didn't quite find what she needed, so she stepped out on her own and created Junk Hippy, which remans family owned and operated.

For the full list of weekend events, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bluebonnets blooming at Color Factory among top things to check out this weekend
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Teachers making gains against Houston's literacy crisis, leaders say
Houston, TX19 hours ago
'Dangerous activity' Street takeovers causing restless nights in NW Houston neighborhood
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Lil Nas X, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw among the artists performing in March Madness Music Festival
Houston, TX1 day ago
Want to get a tan while getting paid? Learn how it can happen during this week's ABC13 job fair
Houston, TX1 day ago
The Downtown Rodeo Parade officially kicks off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Houston, TX4 days ago
Covenant House Texas looking for donations after thieves target apartments meant for homeless youth
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Action 13: Willowbrook-area median's water may have been gushing for days
Houston, TX1 day ago
Only on 13: Kashmere Gardens neighbor rolls on couple caught illegally dumping near park, church
Houston, TX1 day ago
Will Pappas restaurants stay at Hobby Airport or will they get replaced by another group?
Houston, TX2 days ago
Do you recognize them? Tree thief caught on video in Houston's Woodshire neighborhood
Houston, TX2 days ago
Houston ISD superintendent says little about timeline of possible TEA takeover
Houston, TX1 day ago
Tex-Mex restaurant in Cypress goes cashless after 4th robbery in less than 1 year, management says
Cypress, TX3 days ago
Woman found dead inside her southwest Houston apartment, police say
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Potential HISD takeover by Texas Education Agency comes with much precedent, warning
Houston, TX19 hours ago
Crews at Houston Arboretum conduct prescribed fire in the meadow to help prairie ecosystem
Houston, TX3 days ago
Bond set at $200K for man accused of shooting wife multiple times in southeast Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Remains found in Sam Houston National Forest identified as woman police believe was dismembered
Houston, TX3 days ago
Texas True Crime: The Cop Who Wouldn't Quit
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Action 13 Renters' Rights looks into the future of rent as costs climb
Houston, TX1 day ago
HPD looking for man accused of snatching 74-year-old woman's purse in SW Houston parking lot
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Man found dead in middle of Fort Bend County neighborhood crosswalk, police say
Houston, TX2 days ago
Woman walking on I-45 Gulf Freeway hit and killed by METRO bus, officials say
Houston, TX1 day ago
2023 Final Four: Houston's countdown to final month before marquee sports event comes to town
Houston, TX1 day ago
Lawmakers and NAACP, who are all against the TEA takeover of HISD, to host press conference
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Woman called 911 before family of 3 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Meyerland, HPD says
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Seeing smoke in northwest Houston? Large mulch fire has been burning for hours off Crawford Road
Houston, TX4 days ago
'Total obliteration': Mayor Turner says HISD takeover by the Texas Education Agency is imminent
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy