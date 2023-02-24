'Says he’s not done': Jill Biden gives major reelection hint for 2024

First lady Jill Biden said President Joe Biden has “not finished” his work in office, saying that he has little left to do before announcing his reelection plans.

The president has said he intends to seek reelection but has yet to make an announcement on his candidacy, stoking questions about whether the 80-year-old will go through with a second run.

BIDEN IS RUNNING FOR REELECTION — ISN’T HE?

There’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the president's announcement, the first lady said in an interview with the Associated Press .

“He says he’s not done,” she said in Nairobi, Kenya, where she is visiting. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

She added: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

Speculation over Joe Biden’s run has mounted as he draws out the decision and after reports that he had planned to make an announcement following the State of the Union address on Feb. 7. He is now expected to wait until April after the fundraising deadline for the quarter.

The White House has argued that Joe Biden’s policies made a persuasive case for voters in the November midterm elections last year, slowing Republicans’ gains and keeping Democratic losses to a minimum. Aides have suggested the tactic could be replicated in 2024.

Nevertheless, surveys suggest Joe Biden has lost ground with voters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE IN THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

New polling from the Associated Press -NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed a drop in the president’s support concentrated among younger voters.

About a third of Democratic voters think the president should seek a second term, 37%, down from 52% in the lead-up to the midterm elections last year.