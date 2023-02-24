LISTEN: Brad Paisley releases song with Zelensky to mark one year of war in Ukraine

C ountry music star Brad Paisley released a song Friday featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine .

Titled "Same Here," the song consists of the Grammy Award-winner strumming his acoustic guitar and singing about the things that make everyone human, according to a report.

Traffic, sunsets, and getting a cold one at the local bar are experiences people have all over the world, according to the song.

At the end of the song, Zelensky comes on and shares with Paisley the common notion that, even though they are different in so many ways, they "appreciate the same things."



"I think we appreciate the same things — children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people. The biggest treasure we have. And friends. And we're proud of our army who defends our freedom and will defend our lives," Zelensky tells Paisley in the song.

The recording of the Ukrainian president comes from a phone call the pair had, according to the report.

"On this one year anniversary of the invasion, I'm reminded of the ways we are all so similar," Paisley posted to Instagram, announcing the song.

"Same Here" will serve as the first single from "Son of the Mountains," Paisley's upcoming album, and royalties will be donated to United24 with the intention of being used to give housing to thousands of displaced Ukrainians, the report noted.

"There's just no differences," Paisley said. "You can put us in different places with different flags and different languages, but we have so many similarities."

"I think [Zelensky] understands that art is how you reach the most people, especially in the heart," he said. "He can give as many speeches as he can give, but it’s a lot easier to hear something with a melody, maybe."