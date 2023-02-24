Open in App
Greenacres, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

Loaded gun seized from student at John I. Leonard HS

By Scott Sutton,

7 days ago
A student was found with a loaded gun Thursday at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County School District.

Principal Jesus Armas said in an email to parents and guardians that the weapon was confiscated by school police from a student without incident.

Officials said the gun, which had not been used in a threatening manner, was discovered during a search after a tip made through the Fortify Florida app.

Armas said administrators located the student and seized the weapon.

The principal said all of this happened shortly before the end of the school day.

Officials said the student is in police custody and will face charges. In addition to criminal charges, the student is also subject to strict disciplinary measures.

