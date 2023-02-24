Open in App
'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Snipes Back After She's Attacked For Allowing Daughter To Get 6 Piercings For 14th Birthday

By Stephanie Kaplan,

7 days ago
She's come a long way from sparkly pink dresses! Believe it or not, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham 's daughter, Sophia , just turned 14, but instead of asking for a typical gift like a cell phone, her offspring requested a trip to the piercing parlor.

The reality star, 31, uploaded a TikTok on Thursday, February 23, to document her only child getting the new additions.

"@sophialabraham HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party!" the My Teenage Dream Ended author wrote in the caption. "6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake ? 🎂."

The adolescent rocked a punk aesthetic for the outing with dark and purple hair, a spike necklace and black clothing.

Farrah followed up with an Instagram post to honor her daughter, telling the teen, " you’ve helped me recognize how to 'reparent' myself, even while parenting you 🥳. You’ve made my world easier to see & overcome my childhood and be present."

The TV personality also wished her the "most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason."

Nonetheless, that didn't stop fans from scolding the mom-of-one for letting Sophia change her appearance .

"Nope too young," one social media user commented on the post, while another noted, "Be a MOM not a friend…"

"Yes piercings can close up and heal perfectly, but where is the line drawn? Where is the innocence of being 14 gone?" a third questioned. "Maybe I’m old school, maybe I’m wrong, but I feel like by allowing our children to dictate to us what they do is removing any parental rights we have."

Unsurprisingly, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant brushed off the negativity.

"I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become ," she declared in a statement to InTouch . "The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore."

