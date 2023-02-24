Guillermo Del Toro Reveals New Animated Netflix Movie

Following an Academy Award nomination for their take on Pinocchio , stop motion studio ShadowMachine and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro are teaming up for another animated movie at Netflix . Del Toro will adapt The Buried Giant, a fantasy novel by Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro. Del Toro will produce as well as direct, and is co-writing the script with Matilda the Musical scribe Dennis Kelly.

According to Deadline , who broke the news, "the novel follows an elderly Briton couple, Axl and Beatrice, living in a fictional post-Arthurian England in which no one is able to retain long-term memories."

"Guillermo del Toro is a visionary filmmaker and master of his craft," Netflix film chariman Scott Stuber said in a statement. "We couldn't be more proud of the prestigious recognition for his Pinocchio , and we're pleased to continue our creative partnership as he develops his next project with Netflix."

" The Buried Giant continues my animation partnership with Netflix and our pursuit of stop-motion as a medium to tell complex stories and build limitless worlds," del Toro said. "It is a great honor and greater responsibility for me to direct this screenplay which Dennis Kelly and I are adapting from Kazuo Ishiguro's profound and imaginative novel."

This announcement comes months after reports that At the Mountains of Madness , Guillermo del Toro 's long-delayed film that most fans assumed would never happen, is not completely dead yet. In fact, the filmmaker is apparently considering the possibility of releasing it as a stop-motion animated feature instead.

Here's how Netflix describes Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio :

Academy Award(R)-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.

"No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio," said del Toro in a statement. "In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world. I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember."

You can see del Toro's Pinocchio on Netflix now.