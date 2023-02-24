Scream VI Ghostface Popcorn Buckets Now Available Through Cinemark's Website

To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Scream VI , Cinemark revealed that they were selling collectible popcorn turns in the shape of the iconic killer Ghostface , and with multiple locations around the country selling out and some purchasers taking to the Internet to turn a profit on the item, the theater chain has launched a presale so any fan who wants one can easily purchase one. With this being a presale, fans will only be able to secure their collectible for a limited amount of time and only the purchased amount will be manufactured, with the items set to be shipped out to customers this summer. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

"You asked, we answered. Back by popular demand, collectible Ghostface popcorn tubs are now available for online purchase . Get yours before they're gone, and don't miss Scream VI , in theatres 3/10," Cinemark shared . "These tubs will be available for online purchase and will be mailed out to guests starting in August (not available in theatres)."

Fans can still purchase the Ghostface tub in theaters, though the popularity of the item has made them much more difficult to acquire in person. Cinemark noted how, while purchasing the item in theaters also comes with popcorn, the item being shipped this summer will only be a collectible and won't come with a free popcorn if brought to a theater.

Product Details:

Blow mold plastic popcorn tub

ABS glossy Ghostface mask

Sculpted to accuracy

Iconic "Do you like scary movies?" Embossed on back

Robe texture all over

8" Tall

85oz Capacity

International customers are subject to any duty or taxes charged upon delivery.

Orders will be shipped early August 2023

With some purchasers attempting to resell the collectible for over $100 on various websites, genuine fans having the opportunity to purchase the collectible for face value is sure to come as a major relief to their wallets .

The new film is described, "Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI , Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

