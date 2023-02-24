Open in App
Nelson County, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Final body recovered from Rockfish River in Nelson County

By Odyssey Fields,

7 days ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) — The Virginia State Police Search and Recover Team (SRT) reports that the fifth body has been recovered from the Rockfish River in Nelson County on Friday morning.

State Police say the body was found around 9:50 a.m. on Feb. 24 and was taken to the office of the Medical Examiner for a full autopsy and identification.

UPDATE: Fourth body recovered in Nelson County Rockfish River search

This discovery comes after an SUV submerged from the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, 2022. During their investigation, officers learned that five people were in the vehicle when it was attempting to cross the Rockfish River when it was swept away by a strong current. Since SRT says it has returned to the Rockfish River to search for the missing individuals.

Previously SRT has covered four bodies that were identified as 30-year-old Pharoah M. Shabazz, 17-year-old Christopher W. Doss, 18-year-old Myson Sylvestre, and 11-year-old Jasiah Davis.

The recovery of the fifth body has concluded SRT’s search. WFXR News will update this story as information is released.

