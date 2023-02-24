Sparks re-sign former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike

Former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, however ESPN reported it was a one-year contract worth $165,000.

The news comes two days after the Sparks re-signed Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka’s younger sister.

Nneka Ogwumike, 32, has spent her entire professional career in Los Angeles after being selected by the Sparks with the top overall pick out of Stanford in the 2012 WNBA Draft. The forward was named the league MVP in 2016 and is a seven-time All-Star.

“I started in Los Angeles as a wide-eyed rookie hopeful to last and to lead in a city and with a franchise defined by its legends and legacy,” Ogwumike said. “Over the last 11 years, with champions and with challenges, my veteran vision remains clear and committed to what it truly means to play in this league, in THIS city, for 12 seasons, repping that iconic purple & gold.”

Nneka Ogwumike averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34 games (all starts) last season.

“Re-signing Nneka was the top priority of 2023 free agency for the Los Angeles Sparks,” Sparks general manager Karen Bryant said. “Nneka is deeply ingrained in the rich history of the Sparks and is both an elite basketball player and a trailblazer for our league and beyond. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her as she continues adding to her storied legacy.”

Nneka Ogwumike has averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 319 career games (all starts) with the Sparks.

“Nneka is an extraordinary person and teammate,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said. “Not only is she a top-level leader for the Sparks, but she is a leader for the entire league. Her work ethic and dedication to her craft is exceptional. She’s coming off another All-WNBA season and continues to add levels to her game. I couldn’t be more excited to coach Nneka.”

Nneka Ogwumike also is the president of the league’s players association.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: