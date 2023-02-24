Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Sparks re-sign former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike

By Sportsnaut,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ArJhA_0kym6dSn00

Former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike re-signed with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, however ESPN reported it was a one-year contract worth $165,000.

The news comes two days after the Sparks re-signed Chiney Ogwumike, Nneka’s younger sister.

Nneka Ogwumike, 32, has spent her entire professional career in Los Angeles after being selected by the Sparks with the top overall pick out of Stanford in the 2012 WNBA Draft. The forward was named the league MVP in 2016 and is a seven-time All-Star.

“I started in Los Angeles as a wide-eyed rookie hopeful to last and to lead in a city and with a franchise defined by its legends and legacy,” Ogwumike said. “Over the last 11 years, with champions and with challenges, my veteran vision remains clear and committed to what it truly means to play in this league, in THIS city, for 12 seasons, repping that iconic purple & gold.”

Nneka Ogwumike averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 34 games (all starts) last season.

“Re-signing Nneka was the top priority of 2023 free agency for the Los Angeles Sparks,” Sparks general manager Karen Bryant said. “Nneka is deeply ingrained in the rich history of the Sparks and is both an elite basketball player and a trailblazer for our league and beyond. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her as she continues adding to her storied legacy.”

Nneka Ogwumike has averaged 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds in 319 career games (all starts) with the Sparks.

“Nneka is an extraordinary person and teammate,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said. “Not only is she a top-level leader for the Sparks, but she is a leader for the entire league. Her work ethic and dedication to her craft is exceptional. She’s coming off another All-WNBA season and continues to add levels to her game. I couldn’t be more excited to coach Nneka.”

Nneka Ogwumike also is the president of the league’s players association.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Arizona driven to deal UCLA first home loss in top-10 showdown
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Report: No foot surgery for LeBron James
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
New England Patriots legend facing up to 8 years in prison over 2022 brawl
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rival teams reportedly believe Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star could be available this summer
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Lamar Jackson getting help from major organization in Baltimore Ravens contract talks
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter returns to combines after arrest and posting $4K bond
Athens, GA1 day ago
Brian Flores gets major win in lawsuit against the NFL
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins being shopped at NFL Scouting Combine with one team linked to Pro Bowler
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Gold Glove love: St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado, Ozzie Smith form mutual admiration society
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Seattle Seahawks ‘keenly interested’ in signing All-Pro defender this offseason
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving combine for 82 as Mavs top Sixers
Dallas, TX17 hours ago
Houston Texans confirm they’ll add a quarterback: A look at 3 options
Houston, TX2 days ago
James Harden to Houston Rockets? Why that narrative is flawed from all angles
Houston, TX5 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo latest NBA superstar to buy a stake in MLS club
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Why MLB fans everywhere — well, maybe not Los Angeles — have a rooting interest in the San Diego Padres
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart lead streaking Knicks against Heat
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant drops 28 points in a quarter against the Lakers
Memphis, TN2 days ago
No. 8 Arizona, Southern Cal fight for second place
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Ja Morant accused of beating up and flashing a gun to a 17-year-old
Memphis, TN2 days ago
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving hit 40 points in Mavs’ win
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
NBA roundup: Suns win in Kevin Durant’s debut
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Multiple NFL teams showing interest in Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX2 days ago
Patrick Kane trade: Analyzing 3 winners and losers
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy