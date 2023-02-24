Ukrainian Embassy, Activist And Aid Groups Plan Lincoln Memorial Rally To Mark Anniversary Of Russian Invasion

The first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be recognized in Washington, D.C. on Saturday with an afternoon rally at the Lincoln Memorial.

Samantha Power , administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, and Oksana Markarova , Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, will be among the speakers at the event, which starts at 2 p.m. ET.

This evening at 7 p.m., there will be a candlelight vigil at Boris Nemtsov Plaza, which is just outside the Russian embassy in northwest Washington.

The event is organized by United Help Ukraine, in conjuction with the Ukrainian embassy in the U.S., as well as the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, the Honorary Consulate of Ukraine, Support Hospitals in Ukraine, US Ukrainian Activists, Ukrainian School DC and Razom for Ukraine.

