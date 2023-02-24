Open in App
Clearwater, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

A woman tried to sell a Clearwater home. It wasn’t hers to sell, cops say.

By Natalie Weber,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg4DQ_0kym68Nd00
Olga Botello, 75, faces a charge of scheme to defraud. [ Courtesy of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

Clearwater police have arrested a woman detectives said stole thousands of dollars from a man by drafting paperwork to sell him a mobile home she didn’t have the legal authority to sell.

Olga Botello, also known as Olga Griffin, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of scheme to defraud. Botello was released Thursday from the Pinellas County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Investigators say the 75-year-old Largo woman told the man she had obtained the rights to sell a mobile home at 2381 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. from its owner, detectives said. She collected a $7,500 down payment from the man after drafting paperwork for the home’s sale and purchase, police said.

Botello had told the man she could find him a home and showed him several lots before settling on the home on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit. They agreed on a price of $49,900 for the home, the affidavit states. The scheme took place between November and February.

The trailer park’s regional manager confirmed that Botello did not have any legal rights to the sale and purchase of the home, police said.

Clearwater police believe there may be other victims and have asked members of the public to contact them at 727-562-4242 with additional information about the case.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
After viral video, Hudson man sues Hernando County deputy, Walmart for false arrest
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
One killed in Seminole Heights shooting, Tampa police say
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
3 people shot, including juvenile, in Pasco home invasion robbery, deputies say
Land O' Lakes, FL9 hours ago
Sheriff: Three shot, including 6-year-old, in targeted Pasco home invasion
Land O' Lakes, FL9 hours ago
Man wanted for impersonating officer, exposing himself to woman at Tampa hotel, police say
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Deputies: Infant, dead person found inside Temple Terrace apartment home
Temple Terrace, FL1 day ago
Person with gunshot wound found dead at Tampa credit union branch, police say
Tampa, FL8 hours ago
St. Pete restaurant worker arrested after spraying hot grease on 2 employees, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Man arrested after wounding person in Holiday shooting
Holiday, FL2 days ago
Police: Worker accused of spraying hot grease on co-workers at St. Pete restaurant
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Wrong-way driver hits, kills man on motorized scooter in Pasco
Zephyrhills, FL6 hours ago
Head brewer at St. Pete's 3 Daughters Brewing killed in Skyway crash
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Woman drove drunk, ran over boyfriend on motorcycle, Tarpon Springs police say
Tarpon Springs, FL3 days ago
Self-Proclaimed Rapper, Gang Member In Florida Charged With First-Degree Murder
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Driver killed after car travels off Selmon exit, onto apartment complex lot
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Man shot while sitting inside car at Tarpon Springs home
Tarpon Springs, FL2 days ago
Wrong-way driver intercepted in Pasco
Zephyrhills, FL1 day ago
Pasco woman in CVS driveway struck, killed by driver who turned to avoid crash
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
City of Tampa removes speed hump in front of man’s driveway
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings manager stole $72,000 from restaurant, Largo police say
Largo, FL3 days ago
WATCH: Florida sheriff assists in high-speed pursuit on I-95 during radio interview
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Man dies after driving off Selmon Expressway exit in Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Dozens of residents evicted from mobile home park
Tampa, FL22 hours ago
Pinellas Park police pursue pigs on the run
Pinellas Park, FL4 days ago
Pinellas County injury lawyer arrested on money laundering & grand theft charges
Seminole, FL4 days ago
Gandy Boulevard exit closed on Selmon Expressway after fatal crash
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy