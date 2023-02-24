SZA Says Chlöe Will Be A Future “Legend,” Commends Her Work Ethic

During an interview with Billboard , SZA gave props to women in music, including Chlöe Bailey. TDE’s songbird expressed her love for the Atlanta native, saying she believes the multihyphenate will be crowned as a “legend” someday.

“I love Chlöe Bailey and her commitment to perfection —I feel like she’s going to be a legend,” SZA said. The Grown-ish actress responded to the praise on Wednesday (Feb. 22), quote-tweeting the affectionate statement with one of her own. “Love you always. SZA, the feeling is mutual.”

Elsewhere in the Billboard feature, which crowned the SOS songstress as their “Woman of the Year,” she talked about ladies in the industry whom she “looks up to.” The artist, née Solána Imani Rowe, name-dropped some of her favorite singers that fit the bill, including Lizzo, Nija , Kehlani , and Taylor Swift .

“There’s nobody in the industry that f**ks with me and that I f**k with the way that Lizzo f**ks with me and the way I f**k with her,” she said. “She never made me feel like because I don’t have a No. 1 song or I [previously] didn’t have a No. 1 album that I wasn’t capable. She’d been telling me that she thought I was the one for years. The way that she thinks of me so highly as a human being and as an artist means so much to me. I just have never met anybody like her in this entire industry.”

“There’s a lot of women I look up to in general that I don’t know personally, but watching them is incredible,” the “Shirt” singer continued. “ Beyoncé , but who doesn’t look up to Beyoncé? I love Jozzy ’s and Starrah’s energy. I love the way Nija is from New Jersey and has been able to transmute her energy from being a writer to an artist. Kehlani’s hella effervescent, and you can just feel the energy when she’s performing. Even Taylor [Swift] letting that whole situation go with her masters and then selling all of those f**king records. That’s the biggest “f**k you” to the establishment I’ve ever seen in my life, and I deeply applaud that sh*t.”

SZA is currently on tour to support her critically acclaimed and chart-busting LP , SOS . The aptly titled The SOS Tour is her first headlining arena tour in North America and is produced by Live Nation. Her trek kicked off in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday (Feb. 21) and she was joined by Grammy-nominated singer Omar Apollo.

