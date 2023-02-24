Open in App
The Associated Press

Hong Kong model killed, body parts found in refrigerator

By KANIS LEUNG,

7 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — The former in-laws of a Hong Kong model are under arrest after her body parts were found in a refrigerator days after she disappeared, police said Saturday.

Police are searching for her ex-husband but have arrested his parents and brother, according to Police Superintendent Alan Chung. They will face murder charges.

Chung said authorities believe the 28-year-old woman had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family and that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.

After breaking into a village house rented by the father of the victim’s ex-husband Friday afternoon, officers discovered two legs that belonged to a woman in the refrigerator as well as the victim’s identity card, credit cards and other items in the house, Chung said.

“Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously,” he said. “Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks.”

Human tissues were found in pots of soup, Chung said. Police were not able to locate the victim’s head, torso or hands at the scene.

Chung said the house was rented by her ex-husband’s father only a few weeks ago. Chung said the woman was 28 years old and a model whose surname was “Choi.” He did not disclose her full identity but the South China Morning Post identified her as model Abby Choi.

