Safety, longevity of nuclear waste disposal near Carlsbad debated amid permit renewal

Justification for the continued nuclear waste disposal near Carlsbad was called into question, while local leaders contended it could be done safely and to the benefit of the local economy.

The debate came amid the proposed renewal of a state permit to operate the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant repository in southeast New Mexico for the next decade, while supporters and opponents of the project submitting written comments into the record.

WIPP, about 30 miles east of Carlsbad, disposes of transuranic nuclear waste from federal facilities around the country via burial in an underground salt deposit.

The U.S. Department of Energy operates the facility under a permit with the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) that is renewed each decade.

That process is underway, and NMED in the latest renewal added language to the permit to require the DOE prioritize nuclear waste from within New Mexico such as from Los Alamos National Laboratory, while also adding clauses that WIPP will cease operations should Congress expand its statutory capacity.

The proposed permit also required the DOE catalogue annually all waste destined for WIPP to justify its continued operations, increased NMED’s authority to suspend waste shipments to the site in the event of incidents and required an annual report from the DOE on efforts to find and develop a new repository in the U.S.

NMED released the proposal in December 2022, initiating a 60-day public comment period that was to end Feb. 18, but was extended for another 45 days until April 19.

During the comment period, elected officials from Carlsbad voiced their displeasure in submitted statements for the more stringent requirements, calling for NMED to simply reuse language in the last permit from 10 years ago.

And critics of the project argued the permit could be even more restrictive, maintaining WIPP’s originally planned closure date of 2024, and disallowing any expansion of its physical size or scope.

Nuclear waste proposal “not beneficial” to Carlsbad, mayor says

Sister Marlene Perotte of Partnership for Earth Spirituality, a coalition of faith-based groups including New Mexico Interfaith Power and Light – a frequent critic of WIPP and other industries in the area – said the DOE should uphold its original agreements with New Mexico, including closing the site by 2024 and not expanding the kinds of waste to be disposed of.

“WIPP's original mission was based on legal promises between New Mexico and the DOE. NMED must stand firm and hold DOE to its promises,” Perotte wrote. “WIPP needs closure and New Mexico is not to be a nuclear dump.”

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway in a letter to NMED said WIPP was an important economic driver for the region, and any regulations that could put the site’s future operations at risk were problematic to the local community.

He argued tying WIPP’s operations to acts of Congress or the availability of waste at Los Alamos was unfair to the facility and the people who work there – mostly residents of southeast New Mexico.

“We do not support NMED's significant proposed changes to the permit, as they introduce elements that are well beyond the scope of both the NMED's regulatory authority and WIPP's own area of control,” Janway wrote.

“These proposed changes are not beneficial to the residents of Carlsbad and the surrounding area, who should always be regarded as the most important stakeholders in this process.”

But Janway touted a “tremendous safety record” at WIPP he said should allay any concerns for future operations, arguing NMED’s proposals exceeded the State’s authority in regulating nuclear activities which he said are held by the federal government alone.

“The NMED has every right to advocate for the safety of New Mexico residents, but such measures should be based on data and facts, and within the current scope of defined authorities,” Janway wrote.

“We strongly encourage the New Mexico Environment Department to review its proposed changes and withdraw all of those that are not relevant to the permit.”

Nuclear waste safety questioned after 2014 event

John Wilks, vice president of the Albuquerque Chapter of Veterans for Peace refuted arguments of WIPP’s safety, referring in his comments to an accidental radiological release in 2014.

This event led to a three-year pause of WIPP’s underground activities and shipments to the site until 2017.

Because of contamination from the 2014 incident, the DOE planned to add two additional panels as “replacements” for space lost.

Wilks said NMED must specify the dimensions of the panels in the permit to ensure they are not allowed to hold more waste than previously allowed.

“We understand Panels 11 and 12 are the so-called replacement panels for those lost in the 2014 catastrophe,” he wrote. “NMED must explicitly delineate the dimensions and specifications of any mined structures to preclude the DOE taking liberties and intentionally making unauthorized deviations from approved construction plans.”

John Waters, executive director at the Carlsbad Department of Development (CDOD), a nonprofit that promotes and advertises businesses in the city, echoed Janway’s concerns that the permit went beyond NMED’s authority and put at risk what he called a vital economic driver of the region.

The CDOD’s Board of Directors passed a resolution Feb. 2 opposing all of the changes to the permit.

Waters said in his comments the organization would be supportive of the version of the permit “as it was issued” 10 years ago.

“We believe that these demands show an incredible amount of bad faith on behalf of the NMED and would do nothing to help the environment in the nation, the state or in Eddy County,” he wrote. “We care a great deal about our community and the environment we live in and would not support anything that would endanger it.”

