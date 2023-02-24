Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

Shots fired in Wyoming Valley Mall parking lot

By Vivian Muniz,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rhT9_0kylzIPj00

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a robbery where shots were fired in the parking lot of the Wyoming Valley Mall Friday afternoon.

Hazmat situation launches investigation at Lincoln Plaza in Wilkes-Barre

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers responded to the Wyoming Valley Mall around 12:30 p.m. for a jewelry theft inside the mall.

Investigators state the suspect began to flee in a Cadillac and shots were fired in the parking lot. One person is being questioned regarding the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNDqU_0kylzIPj00

According to police chief Will Clark, they are unsure if the suspect was hit by a bullet or if the car was struck.

Wilkes-Barre Township police note the public concerns of an active shooter are false.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as it is released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wyoming State newsLocal Wyoming State
Investigation continues in Wyoming Valley Mall shooting
Wilkes-barre Township, PA3 days ago
Store owner charged in Wyoming Valley Mall shooting
Wilkes-barre Township, PA5 days ago
Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of lighting vacant Luzerne County house on fire
Wilkes-barre Township, PA1 day ago
Two Wilkes-Barre residents killed in Monroe County crash
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
$310K worth of meth, guns seized in state police drug bust
Saint Clair, PA6 hours ago
Teen accused of selling fentanyl pills in Luzerne County undercover sting
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Police Chief and WB Mayor read for kids at PA Cyber
Wilkes-barre, PA20 hours ago
Hunter charged for killing pet dogs he thought were coyotes
Danbury, CT1 day ago
Man wanted for Old Forge shooting captured in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-barre, PA4 days ago
Teacher on mission to climb tallest trees in every PA county
Danville, PA1 day ago
Idaho victim’s sister honors slain sibling and friend with baby’s name
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Monday night snow causes Tuesday morning headaches in Monroe County
Mount Pocono, PA3 days ago
Lawmakers gather in effort to pass bill combating distracted driving
Scranton, PA2 days ago
Police: Man shooting at squirrel fires shot into neighbor's nursery while baby slept inside
Warwick Township, PA8 days ago
How much snow will Pa. get this week? Check the snowfall map
Harrisburg, PA4 days ago
Mastriano, Senate Committee subpoenas Norfolk Southern CEO
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Morning team celebrates ‘Reads Across America’ week
Wilkes-barre, PA1 day ago
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to vote on fees for licenses and permits
Harrisburg, PA3 days ago
Casey, Fetterman introduce bipartisan bill to prevent future trail derailment disasters
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy