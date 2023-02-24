Police search for Indianapolis I-65 road-rage shooter

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for the person who shot a man on I-65 in Indianapolis Thursday during a road-rage incident.

Indiana State Police said a man was driving a white Chrysler 200 on I-65 southbound near 21st Street at about 6:25 p.m. when he was shot by another driver. The man was able to drive himself to the 21st Street exit and called 911. Responders provided medical aid before taking him to an area hospital. ISP noted that the man is in stable condition and expected to recover.

State police explained that their preliminary investigation found the driver of the Chrysler was in the left lane passing a black Nissan Altima when the driver of the Nissan — described as a Hispanic male — fired at least one round at the Chrysler.

The bullet traveled through the passenger door, struck the driver in the leg and exited the Chrysler through the driver’s-side door.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from road rage that began moments before the shooting.

ISP added that no one else was in the Chrysler, and it is unknown if the Nissan was occupied by more people than the driver.

“Since January 1of this year, we have investigated an additional 35 incidents. Including where somebody points a gun or displays a firearm from around the city,” said Trooper Cameron Bottema with Indiana State Police.

ISP says if someone flashes a gun at you to disengage.

“Increase the distance, decrease your speed, do not give hand gestures or break check people,” said Trooper Bottema.

Lt. Shane Foley says traffic patrol can help spot some of the people who would engage in violent crime.

”Traffic enforcement is a supplement in a way to adjust behavior to identify problems with certain areas,” said Lt. Foley.

If this happens to you call 911.

“If you are able to get a vehicle description and a license plate number we will follow up on that because that is a felony,” said Trooper Bottema.

“We also encourage people to get dashboard cameras and put them in their cars.”

Anyone with information about this incident should call state police at 317-899-8577 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

This incident marks the eighth interstate shooting in the Indianapolis District so far this year, according to ISP. State troopers have also investigated 35 additional instances of someone pointing or displaying a firearm during a road-rage incident on Indianapolis-area interstates since January 1.

