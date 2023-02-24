Obituary: Michael Rickey Olinger

Michael Rickey Olinger, 37, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023. Michael was born in Alabama on Aug. 30, 1985, to Rickey and Deborah Veal Olinger.

Mr. Olinger served our country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of Redan Baptist Church. He enjoyed life and his sense of humor was unmatched. Michael loved to tease and pick on his brother and sisters, and he wasn’t above picking favorites among his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed tinkering and taking things apart. He might rebuild them and then again, he might not. Michael was a gun enthusiast and he loved old country music. He was a good man with a good heart and he loved his family dearly. The many good memories of Michael his family has will be treasured forever.

Mr. Olinger is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Veal Olinger; and his grandparents, William Olinger, Billy Ray Veal, and Yvonne Veal.

Michael is survived by his father, Rickey Olinger; sons, Noah Davis Olinger, Jacob Olinger, Canaan Olinger, Jebediah Olinger, Elias Olinger; brother, Chris Olinger (Amanda); sisters, Katrina Olinger, Sammi Arbet (Andrew); grandmother, Shirley Olinger; nieces and nephews, Ezekiel Olinger, Arabella Harden, Malakai Harden, Colton Olinger, Avery Olinger, Audrey Olinger, Lennox Arbet, Declan Arbet, Karson Arbet; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service for Mr. Olinger will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Friends are invited to visit with the family and hour prior to services, from 1 p.m., until services begin at 2 p.m.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Olinger family.