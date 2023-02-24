Open in App
Holly Pond, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Michael Rickey Olinger

By Holly Pond High School,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asQp3_0kyly7pC00

Michael Rickey Olinger, 37, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Feb. 22, 2023. Michael was born in Alabama on Aug. 30, 1985, to Rickey and Deborah Veal Olinger.

Mr. Olinger served our country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of Redan Baptist Church. He enjoyed life and his sense of humor was unmatched. Michael loved to tease and pick on his brother and sisters, and he wasn’t above picking favorites among his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed tinkering and taking things apart. He might rebuild them and then again, he might not. Michael was a gun enthusiast and he loved old country music. He was a good man with a good heart and he loved his family dearly. The many good memories of Michael his family has will be treasured forever.

Mr. Olinger is preceded in death by his mother, Deborah Veal Olinger; and his grandparents, William Olinger, Billy Ray Veal, and Yvonne Veal.

Michael is survived by his father, Rickey Olinger; sons, Noah Davis Olinger, Jacob Olinger, Canaan Olinger, Jebediah Olinger, Elias Olinger; brother, Chris Olinger (Amanda); sisters, Katrina Olinger, Sammi Arbet (Andrew); grandmother, Shirley Olinger; nieces and nephews, Ezekiel Olinger, Arabella Harden, Malakai Harden, Colton Olinger, Avery Olinger, Audrey Olinger, Lennox Arbet, Declan Arbet, Karson Arbet; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial service for Mr. Olinger will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Friends are invited to visit with the family and hour prior to services, from 1 p.m., until services begin at 2 p.m.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Olinger family.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Obituary: Curtis Ray Nix
Haleyville, AL58 minutes ago
Obituary: Elwood Allen Rogers
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: JoAnn Townsend Fortenberry
Double Springs, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Obituary: Betty Carol Graves
Bremen, AL23 hours ago
Obituary: Tommy Wayne Cole
Vinemont, AL23 hours ago
Obituary: Dewey Glenn Bates
Falkville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Gus Henry Thiele, Jr.
Vinemont, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Dennis Dean Nethery
Vinemont, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Douglas Graves
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Timothy James Mabrey
Addison, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Robert Lee Ragsdale
Logan, AL2 days ago
Obituary: Jeffrey S. McDowell
Hanceville, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Betty Dean Walls Downey
Hueytown, AL4 days ago
Obituary: James Wendell West II
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Casey Paul Watson
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Sonya Creel White, 45, of Cullman
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Carolyn Jane Plunkett Dunn
Blountsville, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Linda McKelvy Hawkins
Joppa, AL5 days ago
Obituary: Deborah Veal Olinger
Holly Pond, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Robert L. Findlay, Jr., 65
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Obituary: Sharon Hudson Martin
Cullman, AL7 days ago
Hanceville Civitans honor county’s clergy
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
New artwork donated to St. Bernard
Cullman, AL3 days ago
New Developments in Mike Blakely Appeal | March 1, 2023 | News 19 at 4:30
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
St. Clair County officers help Vincent mom deliver baby
Vincent, AL23 hours ago
The Link awarded portion of $1.5M grant
Cullman, AL1 day ago
12 years later: Huntsville family receives answers on son’s death following exhumation
Huntsville, AL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy