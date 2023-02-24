Nets And Bulls Injury Reports

The Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls have announced their injury reports.

On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls are facing off at the United Center in Illinois.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr. and Dru Smith, while three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

As for the Bulls, they will be without Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragic is listed as questionable due to a knee injury.

NBA's official injury report

The Nets come into the night as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-24 record in 58 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and a very solid 16-13 in the 29 games they have played on the road away from Barclays Center.

From now on, the Nets will look very different than they did for the last three seasons because the team traded away All-Star Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are in the middle of a very disappointing season.

They made the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2017.

However, the Bulls are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-33 record in 59 games.

They are on a six-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

That said, the Bulls have been a respectable team on their home floor, with a 16-13 record in the 29 games they have hosted at the United Center.