John Collins' Injury Status For Cavs-Hawks Game

John Collins is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as John Collins has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: "John Collins (concussion protocol) ruled out for Friday."

The 25-year-old forward is in the middle of another solid season with averages of 13.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest in 50 games (while shooting 50.6% from the field).

He is in his sixth season in the NBA (all with the Hawks) and has helped them make the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Right now, the Hawks are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-30 record in 59 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

However, the Hawks have been good on their home floor, going 15-12 in the 27 games they have hosted at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed in the east with a 38-24 record in 62 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Cavs have struggled, going just 13-17 in the 30 games they have played outside of Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season (when they still had LeBron James), but the drought appears likely to end in 2023.