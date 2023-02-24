Volusia Moms for Liberty 'disagree' with DeSantis' choice to target Burnette in 2024 election

The local chapter of Moms for Liberty spoke out against Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to include Volusia County School Board member Anita Burnette on his list of targets for next year's election, the group's chair told The News-Journal.

The Florida-based nonprofit organization is often an ally of DeSantis.

According to a Fox News report, DeSantis, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler, and Tina Descovich and Tiffany Justice, co-founders of Moms for Liberty, met Tuesday morning for a strategy session to identify school board members who, according to the governor, do not protect parental rights and/or shield students from "woke" ideologies.

The list, comprised of 14 names across the state, includes two from Volusia County — Burnette and Carl Persis.

In an email to The News-Journal on Thursday, Jenifer Kelly, chair of the Moms for Liberty chapter in Volusia County, said the organization "has no issue" with Burnette. She relayed that assessment to the organization's representatives who met with the governor on Tuesday morning, prior to the meeting.

"I spoke with them again Tuesday evening," Kelly wrote. "I expressed my concern over Mrs. Burnette having been, what I feel, was incorrectly labeled. (Moms for Liberty National chapter) told me they relayed to the governor I had no issue with Anita Burnette. The governor’s team responded that Mrs. Burnette was already 'on their list.' (Moms for Liberty National chapter) also disagreed with that decision."

Kelly said she "can't think of one thing (Burnette) has done that the governor would disagree with."

"Mrs. Burnette has always done what she believes to be in the best interest of children," Kelly added. "School board is nonpartisan. No one should be a target because you have a D, R or I on your voter registration card. Especially if you are an incumbent. You have a voting record."

She added that Moms for Liberty is a "nonpartisan, nonprofit" organization "dedicated to unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights."

According to Volusia County’s Code of Ordinances, Article IX, Sec. 904 , “Elections for all offices shall be on a nonpartisan basis.”

“No candidates shall be required to pay any party assessment or be required to state the party of which they are a member or the manner in which they voted or will vote in any election. All candidates' names shall be placed on the ballot without reference to political party affiliation,” the code says.

In an email to The News-Journal, Burnette said that "while there is a difference of my position way up from Tallahassee, I cannot concern myself with that as I was elected locally to serve the needs of our parents and students here.

"I appreciate the outpouring of support locally from those who see the job I do and support me with the challenges we have here to face," Burnette added. "I wasn’t elected to play politics with our students. We will continue to work together to raise accountability and support those who support our students, whether it is parents, educators, staff, or our precious volunteers. That continues to be my focus."

Persis, a former educator, 'surprised' to make DeSantis' list

In an interview with The News-Journal Wednesday, Persis said that he was “surprised” that his name appeared on the list considering his background and priorities.

“I have been a teacher, principal, assistant principal in Volusia County, as well as the mayor of Ormond Beach, Volusia County councilmember; I’ve been the chair of the Central Florida Public School Boards Coalition, and I’m the current chair of the Daytona Beach Racing Recreational Facilities District,” Persis said. “So, I have really given my adult life toward helping children, families and nonprofit organizations in Volusia County.”

Persis said he is writing an email to DeSantis expressing his “disappointment.”

“Perhaps he didn’t choose (to include me on the list),” Persis said. “I want him to know that I am disappointed that my name is on this list, and that I would love to sit with him at a table and talk about educational issues. Because I really feel the governor and I would agree on probably 95% of the challenges facing education and the things we can all do to make public education better for all students.”

'We have been expecting this'

While Persis may have been surprised by the news, the Volusia County Democratic Party was not.

“We have been expecting this,” party chair Jewel Dickson wrote in an email to The News-Journal. “Gov. DeSantis targeted Ruben Colón and Ruben Colón won.”

The nonpartisan school board races were anything but last year, with DeSantis weighing in on two Volusia contests and holding a rally at Destination Daytona in Ormond Beach just before the August primary.

He endorsed Jamie Haynes, who now serves as chair, and Fred Lowry. But Lowry lost to Colón, who received 51.3% of the vote.

Dickson added: “We will use the strategies we used with Ruben Colón. Both Carl Persis and Anita Burnette will be able to stand on their records as board members. Since we are over year out, we will encourage them to run for office. We will use strategies that (get out the vote) and will text, call, door knock — any strategy we can to get the word out. We hope the media will give us fair coverage. We believe our citizens will be able to determine who has the interest of their children at heart.”

When asked how the governor’s involvement could affect the nonpartisan nature of school board races, Persis said he would tell DeSantis that “students don’t really care about R’s and D’s, they care more about A’s and B’s.”

In a statement emailed to The News-Journal from his public relations firm, House Speaker Renner said: "We will continue to support Florida school board candidates who promote the components of a world class education, and defeat those that are focused on the latest ideological trends."

DeSantis’ office, the Volusia County Republican Party, Board Chair Haynes and Volusia County Schools Superintendent Carmen Balgobin did not return requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia Moms for Liberty 'disagree' with DeSantis' choice to target Burnette in 2024 election