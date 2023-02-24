Marlins promote Kyle Sielaff to be the new team’s new radio voice

The Marlins are staying in house with the hiring of their new radio play-by-play voice.

As expected, Kyle Sielaff is getting the gig, replacing Glenn Geffner, whose contract was not renewed after 15 seasons with the team.

Sielaff will call all 162 regular-season games on WINZ-940 and the Marlins’ radio network, as well all of the games this spring, either on the team’s website or WINZ-940 AM. He’ll debut as the team’s radio voice on Saturday’s spring game against the Mets at 6:40 on Marlins.com.

Sielaff, 32, primarily hosted Marlins pregame and postgame programming in recent years but impressed the Marlins when he filled in for Geffner and previous announcer Dave Van Horne on a few dozen games during the past several years.

The Marlins will alternate four analysts alongside Sielaff: Gaby Sanchez, Jeff Nelson, Rod Allen and Kelly Saco, all of whom also will appear on Bally Sports’ Marlins TV coverage. The Marlins wanted a more conversational approach on their radio broadcasts without sacrificing any of the details of play-by-play. Geffner, while capable, was stats-intensive in his call.

Marlins executive Jason Latimer said Sielaff — for a decade — “has been a familiar voice to fans tuning in to catch Marlins baseball on the radio. He has a great way of capturing the action and sharing the Marlins game experience with the listeners. He and the great lineup of analysts — Rod, Jeff, Kelly and Gaby — will match the excitement of Marlins baseball on the field with an immersive baseball experience.”

Allen will work about 50 games in the TV booth with Paul Severino, as will Tommy Hutton, who will work about 55 home games. Sanchez and Nelson will split another 50 plus games on TV, alongside Severino.

Sielaff graduated from the University of Miami in 2012 and joined the Marlins as an intern in 2013, then was promoted to broadcast coordinator in 2014.

He called his first Marlins game in 2015, at age 24, and was given more games each season. He called more than 20 Marlins games each of the past two seasons.

He also has announced UM men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball and baseball games on ACC Network Extra.

“I’m forever appreciative of the Marlins for giving me this opportunity,” Sielaff said. “The entire organization, including Bruce Sherman and the entire ownership group, has shown me a great deal of support and trust, and I can’t wait to share the game I love with the fans in South Florida.”

Sielaff joins a distinct group of past Marlins radio announcers, including Joe Angel, Dave O’Brien, Jon Sciambi, and Hall of Famer Van Horne, who retired after the 2021 season, his 21st with the team, when his package was cut to fewer than 20 games.

Roxy Bernstein, who calls college basketball games for ESPN, also worked briefly as a Marlins radio announcer before being dismissed 15 years ago.