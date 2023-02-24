I'm ready to live more — but is hip-hop dance necessary?

As the music thumped and the instructor shouted “5-6-7-8,” everyone in the room began hip-hop dancing to the beat. One week after returning from Bora Bora — having decided to worry less and live more, as I recently shared — there I was, standing on the dance floor at a dance competition and convention with my tween-age daughter in Bellevue.

The Dupree convention is a four-day extravaganza filled with ballet, jazz, tap and even Bollywood classes for aspiring young dancers. Normally at these events, my daughter attends classes each morning and competes each evening. My job is to make sure she is ready to perform, has her costume on, her makeup done and access to enough snacks to keep up her energy.

Event organizers sometimes hold a “mommy and me” class to encourage parent involvement. My daughter usually does not ask me to participate, preferring to dance on her own. Since I don't need to be reminded of the physical limitations of advancing age, I hide out in my hotel room reading, catching up on the news or working on my column.

While traveling halfway across the world to a tropical island changed my perspective about the way I want to live my life, it impacted my children in unexpected ways too. I had never left them for an entire week before. I was not opposed to such a thing; it just had not happened. The hugs I received upon my arrival were nothing short of extraordinary. Even the least affectionate among them told me how much I was missed and squeezed me tighter and longer than ever before. I loved every minute of it, probably because three of my four children are tweens or teens, meaning that connecting with me is not necessarily high on their priority list.

Although my extended absence might have prompted my daughter to ask me to take the parent class with her, I recognized the opportunity for what it was. She is my third oldest and entered middle school this year. She spends more time with her friends while I get eye rolls, crossed arms and heavy sighs followed by, "Mom, you just don’t understand." Soon, my daughter might not ask me to participate at all. So I crossed my fingers that I would not have to do hip-hop, and decided to give it a go despite having not taken a dance class in more than 30 years.

And before I knew it, my change in mindset landed me on the dance floor learning a hip-hop routine to a song I hardly recognized. And as I looked around the room, it was worse than I imagined. There was one other parent who looked like she was my age. We were surrounded by twenty- and thirty-something parents, with nary a wrinkle or gray strand of hair in sight. Everyone else in the room like they were born long after the Challenger exploded in the sky. (For reference, I was sitting in 8th grade pre-algebra when I first learned about the space shuttle disaster.) At one point that other parent, the one who looked like she was in her mid-forties, twisted her knee, fell, and could not get up. When she was carried off the dance floor by a few men, I wondered if I might be next.

It is hard enough to hip-hop dance for the first time when you are the oldest person in the room, but it is even more intimidating when you are surrounded by parents who look like they stepped out of a Beyonce video. I took comfort in the fact that the group was so large that no one would notice my out-of-date yoga pants and tank top in the sea of rhinestone hoodies, baggy pants and high-top shoes. But that was about to change.

The instructor separated the one large group into five smaller ones, so we had more space to shake what our mama gave us. And he told our children to sit out and watch. This is probably the point in the story where I should mention that not only is my daughter watching, but so are several tween-age patients of mine, who are on the same dance team as my daughter. Suffice it to say, that day they all saw me spin low to the ground on one leg, do a "pop and lock" and even "twerk." As they called our group, I fought the urge to bolt from the room and never look back.

But I did not bolt. I thought about my desire to worry less and live more. I thought about not missing out on the opportunity to spend time with my tween-ager. Time that will not last forever. I drug myself out on the dance floor more than once to shake body parts that never shook before. And just when I gave up my last shreds of dignity, I glanced over at my daughter — who was grinning from ear to ear. Seeing that rare smile, tinged with a hint of admiration, made all my twerking worthwhile. While I hope that my daughter remembers her mom shaking her backside for the world to see just because she asked me to, more importantly, I will never forget it.

Dr. Niran Al-Agba is a pediatrician in Silverdale and writes a regular opinion column for the Kitsap Sun. Contact her at niranalagba@gmail.com.