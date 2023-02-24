Open in App
Norman, OK
The Oklahoman

Man arrested in connection to dead woman's remains found at Lake Thunderbird in Norman

By Jessie Christopher Smith, Oklahoman,

7 days ago
NORMAN — Investigators arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman whose remains were found at Lake Thunderbird last Monday.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Austin Blake Godwin was booked into the Cleveland County jail early Wednesday, shortly after surrendering himself at the Norman Police Department. Special agents with The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made the arrest, the agency said.

The remains of Charissia Dawn Bell, of Wellston, were discovered at Lake Thunderbird last Monday, Feb. 13. Investigators had described her death as "suspicious," before Godwin's arrest late Tuesday.

Godwin faces complaints of first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of a body.

