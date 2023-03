The Warren County Sheriff's Office said two Kings Local School District students that went missing Thursday afternoon have been located.

Sophomores Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle, both 16, were found "safe and in good health" Friday evening near South Lebanon, the sheriff's office said.

The pair went missing after classes at Kings High School ended Thursday, according to the school district. They were later spotted leaving the South Lebanon Target and had dyed their hair black.

