Rom will start Grapefruit League opener for Orioles; Mullins and Santander in lineup By Rich Dubroff, 6 days ago

SARASOTA-What’s happening?— Drew Rom will start the Orioles’ first Grapefruit League game on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins. Rom, a 23-year-old left-hander who was the ...