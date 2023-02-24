Here's how to watch Auburn baseball vs USC.

Auburn baseball hosts the USC Trojans during the second weekend of the 2023 College Baseball Season.

After originally being scheduled as a road trip for the Auburn Tigers, they will host the Trojans in a three-game series at Plainsman Park because of the threat of bad weather in California.

How to watch Auburn baseball vs USC

First pitches at Plainsman Park are scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at noon.

All three games will be broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network and can be heard locally on 93.9 FM Friday and 95.9 FM Saturday and Sunday. The final two contests of the series will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

Probable Starters

Friday – So. RHP Chase Allsup (0-0, 9.00) vs. Jr. RHP Tyler Stromsborg (0-0, 5.06)

Saturday – Jr. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (1-0, 0.00) vs. Jr. RHP Jaden Agassi (1-0, 1.42)

Sunday – TBA vs. R-Fr. Eric Hammond (0-0, 3.00)

Quick Hitters

Auburn is 3-1 or better through four games for the sixth straight season under Thompson.

Bryson Ware is 10-for-15 with five extra-base hits through four games. He has multiple hits in all four contests and ranks top five in the league in average (.667), hits (10) and doubles (4).

SEC Co-Freshman of the Week Ike Irish is 9-for-16 with three doubles and four RBI in his first four games in an Auburn uniform. He has multiple hits in three of the first four contests.

Auburn’s pitching trio of Konner Copeland, John Armstrong and Chase Isbell didn’t walk a batter and struck out 12 in 7.0 innings vs. North Alabama Tuesday.

Armstrong and Isbell were both named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award Watch List.

In five regular season, non-conference starts since the beginning of last season, Joseph Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA in 20.2 innings pitched.

This weekend marks the first meeting between Auburn and Southern Cal.

Friday is Auburn’s sixth matchup vs. a Pac-12 foe in the last 12 games dating back to 2022 (4-1).

This was a release from Auburn Athletics.

