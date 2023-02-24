Open in App
New York Post

Davis Webb’s girlfriend celebrates his Broncos coaching move: ‘Excited for this chapter’

By Jaclyn Hendricks,

7 days ago

Davis Webb’s biggest supporter is “excited” for the former Giants quarterback’s new chapter with the Broncos.

On Thursday, the same day it was revealed that Webb is leaving New York to take over the role of quarterbacks coach in Denver under new head coach Sean Payton , Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the 28-year-old, who spent the past season serving as the No. 3 quarterback on the Giants’ depth chart.

“WHAT… A … RIDE…,” Hickson posted across a trio of Stories that featured different moments of her relationship with Webb.

Davis Webb’s girlfriend, Donnett Hickson, congratulated the quarterback on his new role with the Broncos.
Instagram/Donnett Hickson
She posted a celebratory message to her Instagram Stories on Feb. 23, 2023.
Instagram/Donnett Hickson

“So proud of you. Excited for this chapter,” she continued.

A former third-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Webb bounced around the league in recent years, making stops with the Jets and Bills. Webb returned to the Giants last year under head coach Brian Daboll, who had been hired away from Buffalo in January 2022.

The quarterback, who made his first and final NFL start last month in the Giants’ regular-season finale, will now be coaching Broncos starter Russell Wilson, who is coming off a disastrous first season in Denver.

Donnett Hickson poses beside Davis Webb at MetLife Stadium in September 2022.
Instagram/Donnett Hickson
The former college athlete has been dating Webb since at least 2021.
Instagram/Donnett Hickson

Webb has been supported by Hickson throughout much of his professional career, including this past season with the Giants.

When the Giants got off to a surprising 2-0 start in September, Hickson — who has been dating Webb since at least 2021 — posted a playful message on Instagram to celebrate.

“Bart, quit playin’ around and run the dang ball. The Giants are 2 and woah,” she wrote at the time.

Davis Webb speaks to the media in January 2023.
Robert Sabo for the NY POST

Hickson, who is a former DI volleyball player, was also present in Philadelphia for Webb’s turn as QB1. She later laughed off an awkward TV moment that featured her and Webb’s family sporting neutral expressions in their suite at Lincoln Financial Field.

“One happy family,” she quipped afterward.

In addition to Webb, Payton has also added Vance Joseph to his staff as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Joseph was previously hired as the team’s head coach in 2017 but was fired after two seasons.

