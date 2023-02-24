Davis Webb’s girlfriend celebrates his Broncos coaching move: ‘Excited for this chapter’

“WHAT… A … RIDE…,” Hickson posted across a trio of Stories that featured different moments of her relationship with Webb.
“So proud of you. Excited for this chapter,” she continued.
A former third-round pick by the Giants in 2017, Webb bounced around the league in recent years, making stops with the Jets and Bills. Webb returned to the Giants last year under head coach Brian Daboll, who had been hired away from Buffalo in January 2022.
Webb has been supported by Hickson throughout much of his professional career, including this past season with the Giants.
When the Giants got off to a surprising 2-0 start in September, Hickson — who has been dating Webb since at least 2021 — posted a playful message on Instagram to celebrate.
“Bart, quit playin’ around and run the dang ball. The Giants are 2 and woah,” she wrote at the time.
Hickson, who is a former DI volleyball player, was also present in Philadelphia for Webb’s turn as QB1. She later laughed off an awkward TV moment that featured her and Webb’s family sporting neutral expressions in their suite at Lincoln Financial Field.
